Big Data Exchange (BDx) Launches 360°View With Free Downloads to Enable Infrastructure Management and Tracking Carbon Credit

HONG KONG, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Data Exchange (BDx), Asia-Pacific's premier data center, colocation and hybrid cloud solutions provider, announced today the global launch of its groundbreaking solution, 360°View*. BDx customers have used the cloud-native 360°View platform for the past three years to gather power and environmental-related analytics from dispersed data centers across Asia. Effective immediately, the latest version is available as a free download to all users across multiple verticals, including non-BDx customers, to manage their power efficiency and carbon footprints from anywhere in the world. This current iteration now provides the carbon-related math for any building, data center, power utility, or sustainable forestry programs that connect to 360°View.

360°View allows users to to manage their power efficiency and carbon footprints from anywhere in the world.

With sustainability an urgent initiative these days, 360°View eliminates the complexity associated with carbon accounting and tracking carbon credits or offsets. The various carbon exchanges and bodies administering carbon credits and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) currently rely on third-party consultants to validate credit and offset claims. This human factor is cumbersome, expensive, and prone to conflicts of interest. It is also error-ridden, and double counting is a significant problem. As Greenhouse Gas (GHG) producers pledge to reduce their carbon footprint and commit to aggressive net-zero or even carbon-negative goals, 360°View provides them a solution to track and measure carbon accurately, 24x7, 365 days a year with zero human intervention. On the back end, 360°View can either digitally submit applications to traditional carbon exchanges or become a trusted node in any carbon token blockchain.

"Traditionally, 360°View is used by data centers and colocation users to holistically monitor and manage their power-related efficiencies, asset health, and hybrid infrastructure inventory," says Sujit Panda, CTO at BDx. "This new version now also measures CUE (Carbon Usage Effectiveness) to help companies report and receive carbon credits. This revolutionary feature means 360°View is no longer a tool just for colocation customers and data centers, but can also be used by residential and commercial buildings, utility companies, and sustainable forestry programs. Being native green, sustainability is embedded in the BDx DNA, and it was a natural decision for us to offer the software globally for free."

With three editions — ranging from a free basic version to a full-featured enterprise-level plan — the 360°View experience allows both colocation and renewables sector users to scale up at any time to access more comprehensive features, including connecting to carbon registries and carbon credit token blockchains.

Key 360°View features include:

Colocation and total power management

A unified physical security command center

Automated and integrated workflow management

Asset performance and lifecycle management

Sustainability trackers, including accurate measurement of PUE (Power Usage Efficiency), CUE (Carbon Usage Effectiveness) and CoP (Coefficient of Performance)

Connection to carbon registries and carbon credit blockchains

Existing users like the capability 360°View puts at their fingertips. Marcus Cheng, CEO at Acclivis Technologies & Solutions, says, "We are very pleased to have installed the full-featured version on our racks in BDx's SIN1 facility in Singapore. Our managed services team can now monitor our assets and their performance remotely from anywhere, adding another level of real-time insights."

Phil Martin, VP, Network Infrastructure at EXA, comments, "360°View is an excellent data center tool that assists with standardization, real-time capacity management and reporting while simplifying the process for our engineers. The ability to provide real-time reporting on power benefits tracking of PUE improvements enables exceptional visibility."

360°View is already getting attention amongst renewable energy providers.

"All we have to do is connect to their APIs, and we will have our carbon reload math done for us," says John Cheung, CEO of Taiwan Cube Energy, a renewable energy provider in Taiwan. "It will also allow carbon registries or carbon token blockchains to accurately and transparently validate our carbon credit and offset claims."

For more information on 360°View, visit managed360view.com.

*360°View uses modules under license from Verdana.

About Big Data Exchange (BDx)

BDx is Asia-Pacific's premier data center, colocation and hybrid cloud solutions provider. Led by a globally recognized team, BDx empowers enterprises to scale across the world's most influential markets. With ultra-modern facilities spanning China, Hong Kong and Singapore, BDx goes beyond space and power to deliver next-gen solutions. BDx's commitment to boosting sustainability has resulted in partnering with renewable power suppliers and forging coalitions to develop groundbreaking technologies and digitally transform its facilities. The company is vigorously expanding its presence into emerging regions to meet the growing digital requirements of hyperscalers, multinational, and financial services enterprises.

To learn more about this forward-thinking organization, visit bdxworld.com or follow BDx on LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

Media Contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

pr@jsa.net

(PRNewsfoto/BDx Data Centers)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BDx Data Centers