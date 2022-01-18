Blue Hat Subsidiary Xunpusen Expands Cooperation with JD Cloud

XIAMEN, China, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading communication services and internet data center ("IDC") business provider and developer, and an operator of mobile games and augmented reality ("AR") education curricula and products in China, today announced the expansion of the previously announced cooperation between the Company's operating subsidiary, Xunpusen Technology Co., Ltd. ("Xunpusen"), and JD Cloud, a leading cloud computing brand under tech giant JD Technology Group, following JD Cloud's authorization of Xunpusen as one of its core channel partners.

In October 2021, Blue Hat announced that Xunpusen signed an agreement to be a channel and port provider for JD Cloud's SMS channels services. Having obtained the certification and licensure as a JD Cloud core channel partner, Xunpusen anticipates deepening its cooperation with JD Cloud based on previously signed SMS channel agreements, which will provide opportunities to grow Blue Hat's IDC business and other businesses, while developing a flow of additional resources between JD Cloud and Xunpusen.

Management Commentary

Mr. Xiaodong Chen, CEO of Blue Hat, stated, "We are pleased to have received this additional vote of confidence from JD Cloud and look forward to expanding our cooperation with them as one of their core channel partners. Xunpusen intends to continue focusing on developing its core technologies and platforms. We believe our partnerships within the industry are critical to continuing the growth trajectory of our IDC business, and we continue to explore new cooperation opportunities and ways to deepen existing relationships such as this one."

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat is a leading communication services and IDC business provider and a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Phone: +86 (592) 228-0010

Email: ir@bluehatgroup.net

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group Inc.

Carolyne Sohn, Vice President

(415) 568-2255

csohn@equityny.com

In China

Lucy Ma, Associate

+86 10 5661 7012

lma@equityny.com

View original content:

SOURCE Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology