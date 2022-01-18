Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi break new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi have succeeded in breaking two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles in celebration of the festive season for "Most Contributions to a Color by Numbers" and "Most Contributions to a Greetings Card." Guests of all ages came together to take part while enjoying the theme parks' immersive festivities, dazzling decorations and experiencing family-friendly rides and attractions alongside spectacular shows and live performances.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9007151-ferrari-world-and-warner-bros-world-abu-dhabi-break-new-guinness-world-records/

Vice President of Operations at Farah Experiences, Alhasan Kaabous Alzaabi, said: "We are pleased to be partnering again with the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ and witnessing another two world records broken with the help of our guests at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. This is yet another achievement for our award-winning attractions and we are delighted to see guests and families so engaged with us during this time. The festive season is an opportunity for everyone to celebrate the holidays and we are committed to creating exciting activities for the whole family to enjoy. We look forward to welcoming them with a line-up of new offerings, experiences and seasonal events in the year ahead."

Using a range of coloring pens, guests have contributed to a large coloring board divided by numbers of an artwork featuring Ferrari World Abu Dhabi's festivities and its award-winning attractions, for the attempt to break the world record of the "Most Contributions to a Color by Numbers." With the help of its guests, the Park broke the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title with 4,826 contributions breaking the previous world record of 2,462. Families and friends from across the nation celebrated the season alongside their beloved characters while enjoying live performances and discovering the holiday cheer of Winter on Italian Street.

At Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, guests were asked to pencil their thoughtful wishes on a larger-than-life greetings card for the title of "Most Contributions to a Greetings Card," challenging the previous world record of 16,707 contributions. Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi broke the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title with 20,482 contributions during the festive season. Covered with festive decoration and beautiful holiday lights, the Park transformed into a Winter Spectacular with a festive atmosphere that featured endless fun and live shows for all guests and families.

For more information, please visit www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com and www.wbworldabudhabi.com.

Managed and operated by Farah Experiences, Yas Theme Parks and attractions offer guests a wide range of family-friendly rides, experiences and entertainment shows. Located within minutes of one another, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi continue to abide by precautionary measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Guests are required to present a valid Green Pass via the ALHOSN UAE app upon entry.

About Ferrari World Abu Dhabi:

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the award-winning Ferrari inspired theme park, opened its doors to fans in 2010. The theme park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to numerous thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to the world's fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, as well as record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces.

In 2020, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launched the all-new Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences for guests seeking a thrilling adventure. Additionally, the Park welcomed the state-of-the-art Family Zone. Designed to entertain guests of all ages, the Family Zone features four miniature versions of the theme park's most iconic, record-breaking rides for the entire family to enjoy.

Since opening, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has been recognized by several leading industry awards garnering over 45 awards. Most recently, the park was named "Best Tourist Attraction in Middle East" at the International Travel Awards, and "World's Leading Theme Park" at the 2021 World Travel Awards for the third consecutive year. Additionally, the park's Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences won a Gold award at the blooloop Innovation Awards 2021.

For more information, please visit: www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com.

About Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi:

Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi is an incredibly immersive indoor theme park, promising unforgettable experiences for the whole family. Across six lands, the Park brings to life fan-favorite DC Super Heroes like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, alongside beloved Animation characters like Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry and The Flintstones. There's no shortage of fun-filled adventures to be had at Warner Bros. World, with 29 state-of-the-art exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment shows for guests to enjoy. Located steps away from the award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi Theme Park, the world's first Warner Bros. themed hotel, The WB Abu Dhabi opened its doors in November 2021.

Since its opening in 2018, Warner Bros. World has won over 26 prestigious industry awards. Most recently in 2021, the park was named "Best Theme Park in the Middle East" by the International Travel Awards and the "Middle East's Leading Tourist Attraction" by the World Travel Awards, among others.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading curator of magnetic experiences and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, a worldwide leader in the creation, development and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits and theme park experiences based on WarnerMedia's iconic characters, stories, and brands. The Park is managed and operated by Farah Experiences, the leading operator of the world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences and cultural attractions.

JUSTICE LEAGUE and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics., THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., THE JETSONS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., SCOOBY-DOO and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., TOM AND JERRY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co., LOONEY TUNES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., WARNER BROS. WORLD, WB SHIELD © & ™ WBEI. (s21).

For more information, please visit: WBWORLD.COM.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727683/Ferrari_World_Abu_Dhabi_GWR.jpg

Alhasan Kaabous Alzaabi, Vice President of Operations at Farah Experiences receiving the Guinness World Records certificate at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ferrari World Abu Dhabi; Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi