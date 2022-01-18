FOXWOODS RESORT CASINO ANNOUNCES $30.5M IN SLOT REVENUE FOR DECEMBER 2021, CONTRIBUTES $7.6M TO THE STATE OF CONNECTICUT Foxwoods Kicks Off the New Year with El San Juan Giveaway to Celebrate the Opening of New Casino in Puerto Rico

MASHANTUCKET, Conn., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxwoods® Resort Casino is reporting slot revenue of $30.5 million for the month of December 2021. This results in a $7.6 million direct payment to the State of Connecticut in accordance with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation's long-standing slot revenue contribution agreement. Since 1993, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation has deposited over $4.4 billion of Foxwoods' slot revenue directly into the state's budget fund.

Foxwoods Resort Casino (PRNewsfoto/Foxwoods Resort Casino)

Last month, Foxwoods hosted a Holiday Swipe and Win giveaway with a chance for guests to win $100,000 in cash and prizes including concert tickets, trips, gift cards and more with the swipe of their Foxwoods Rewards card. Foxwoods also celebrated the holiday season all month long with a variety of festive activities across the resort. From ice skating and enjoying meals in a holiday-inspired igloo to an over-the-top Christmas wonderland-themed dining experience at Cedars Steaks and Oysters to the annual tree lighting with performances by Ashanti and Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan, Foxwoods welcomed guests and visitors of all ages to enjoy their one-of-a-kind holiday experiences.

Earlier this month, Foxwoods rang in the new year with three music-themed events, including Foxwoods Rock, Foxwoods Pop and Foxwoods Motown, in a one-night offering for the ultimate New Year's Eve party in each of the property's three hotels. Additionally, the Foxwoods El San Juan Giveaway began on January 3, in which one lucky winner will be granted a trip to Puerto Rico to celebrate the opening of the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino. Participants can earn entries daily when they swipe their Foxwoods Rewards Card at any promotions kiosk between January 3 to 20, and activate their entries on January 21 to be eligible for the drawing. Nine lucky winners will receive $1,000 cash and one grand prize winner will receive an exclusive invitation to the new Foxwoods El San Juan Casino opening in Puerto Rico, plus $5,000 cash for the perfect dream vacation.

Foxwoods also offers the perfect one-stop-shop to wind down after the holiday frenzy. At DraftKings Sportsbook, sports fans can experience the hype of the game and get ready for the upcoming NFL playoffs by placing bets, dining, gaming and watching their fan-favorite teams compete. Visitors can also indulge in an exquisite meal at Cedars Steaks & Oysters with menu options offering the freshest regional ingredients accompanied with a robust wine and cocktail menu for a timeless dinner, or continue the winter fun at the skating rink followed by booking a unique and unforgettable Star Wars, Santa's Workshop or Night in Paris dining experience.

About Foxwoods Resort Casino

As the largest resort casino in North America, Foxwoods Resort Casino offers guests a premier destination resort experience throughout its six world-class casinos; AAA Four-Diamond hotels featuring over 2,200 rooms; dining options for all tastes; luxurious spas; award-winning golf; state-of-the-art theaters; Tanger Outlet Mall; conference space for groups of all sizes; and free online casino games at FoxwoodsONLINE.com. There is always something new at Foxwoods, most recently the arrival of Foxwoods Extreme Adventures. Adventure knows no limit as guests can zipline or race around on a European-style indoor karting track. Foxwoods Resort Casino truly is The Wonder Of It All, providing a personalized and exciting escape for everyone. Foxwoods, opened in 1992, is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. For a detailed look at Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation visit Foxwoods.com.

About the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

The Mashantucket (Western) Pequot Tribal Nation is a federally recognized Indian tribe located at one of America's oldest Indian reservations, Mashantucket, in Southeastern Connecticut. As leaders of the Indian Gaming casino industry, the history of the Mashantucket Pequots reveals one of America's greatest come-back stories, featured at the Tribe's world renowned Mashantucket Pequot Museum. Today, the Tribe owns and operates one of the largest Integrated Resort Casino destinations in North America, Foxwoods Resort Casino, along with a variety of complementary businesses including a world-class golf course, luxury spa, Pequot Pharmaceutical Network, and Pequot Plus Health Benefit Services. As one of Connecticut's highest revenue contributors and largest employers, the Mashantucket Pequots have provided the state more than $4 billion in slot revenue through a first-of-its-kind agreement, established in 1993. Likewise, the Tribe has contributed hundreds of millions in donations and sponsorships for the benefit of communities and tribes in need, locally and throughout the U.S.

