Genesys Spine is pleased to announce a record year for their SI Joint Division

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys Spine, a medical device manufacturer based in Austin, Texas, announced today that their SI Joint division exceeded 2021 sales targets: a 184% growth over 2020.

"We are thrilled to reach this milestone and pleased to continue to contribute to pain relief. The Genesys Spine SI systems allows our physician partners the ability to tailor SI procedures to their patient population therefore affording the flexibility and adaptability to determine the appropriate SI treatment for their patients." said Meredith Gavlick, Chief Strategy Officer, SI Fusion

The Genesys Spine SI joint fusion system includes comprehensive options for Posterior, Lateral and Hybrid surgical approaches. The lateral and hybrid procedures include the SIros™ 3-D printed implants which provide optimal stabilization of the SI joint through lateral access and treatment at the SI joint with the aid of compressive implants. The posterior sacroiliac joint fusion system includes our patented SIrten™ Posterior Cortical Allograft implant. The posterior approach provides direct visualization and access of the SI joint.

"The Genesys Sacroiliac fusion system in my opinion is the most comprehensive, user friendly and well thought out system on the market today for both posterior and minimally invasive lateral approaches." Kaywan Gamadia, DO – Board Certified Neurosurgeon, Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

"Out of all the companies that make SI Joint fusion systems, this is my system of choice. It's the only company, I'm aware of, that has equipment for all of the SI joint fusion approaches. The system is efficient, finely engineered, and durable. I have been very satisfied with the system over a wide range and variety of patients." Douglas P. Beall, MD Chief of Operations of The Spine Fracture Institute and Chief of Radiology of Oklahoma.

For more info on the Genesys Spine SI Joint Fusion System, Thoracolumbar or Cervical suite of products please visit www.genesysspine.com. We can also be reached at 512.381.7070 or by email at info@genesysspine.com

