IDEOlogy Health Appoints Cameron Lush, Ph.D. as Chief Commercial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEOlogy Health, a leading medical education company, announced that Cameron Lush will join the company as Chief Commercial Officer effective today. Cameron has more than 20 years of global pharmaceutical and biotechnology experience, most recently having served as Vice President, Head of GU Oncology Marketing at Exelixis, Inc. as well as previous commercial roles at Genentech and Amylin Pharmaceuticals. In his role as Chief Commercial Officer, Cameron will lead IDEOlogy's commercial team including IDEOlogy's rapidly growing medical education division and supporting services, the launch of IDEOlogy's Medical Conference division, and the growth of our strategic collaborations.

"I am excited to welcome Cameron to IDEOlogy's leadership team as we look forward to expanding our commercial operations and delivering on our multiple strategic partnerships," said Mike Gramling, Chief Executive Officer of IDEOlogy. "Cameron's leadership and broad experience in building successful commercial organizations will be essential as we continue to build our capabilities so physicians consider IDEOlogy their first choice when it comes to staying up-to-date."

"The pandemic has fundamentally changed how physicians receive their ongoing medical education," said Cameron Lush. "In a rapidly evolving oncology landscape, IDEOlogy Health's innovative platforms, strategic partnerships with large community group practices, and unbiased medical education are more important than ever. I'm excited to join their mission in ensuring physicians have the right information to make the right treatment decisions for their patients."

At Exelixis, Cameron led the US GU Commercial Marketing organization that developed a go-to-market strategy for its blockbuster oncology therapeutic which led to over $1 billion in annual sales. Before joining Exelixis in 2017, he held several senior commercial roles within Genentech where he acquired relevant skills in brand strategy, oncology sales, and marketing. Prior to that, Dr. Lush acquired a strong scientific foundation from working in both bench and clinical research. He received a Doctor of Philosophy in Physiology from Western University in Ontario, Canada, and has authored over 50 peer-reviewed publications.

About IDEOlogy Health:

IDEOlogy Health is the industry leader for delivering unbiased medical education of scientific and clinical data to healthcare professionals. The company leverages decades of healthcare expertise and emerging technologies to provide data, analysis, and up-to-the-minute scientific treatment advances from experts across the globe.

