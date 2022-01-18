Lexmark Named 2022 Global Print Security Leader by Quocirca Lexmark's strategic vision and comprehensive approach to print security drive its industry leader designation.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging technology leader, today announced it has again been named a Leader in Global Print Security by global print and market insight research firm Quocirca.

In its Print Security Landscape 2022 report, Quocirca again identified Lexmark as a Leader based on its strong strategic vision and comprehensive print security product and service offering. Additional leadership criteria included significant investments in hardware, solutions and services portfolios and infrastructure, as well as a strong vision for future strategy.

"To be once again recognized by Quocirca as a print security leader demonstrates Lexmark's commitment to security, and the value of our Secure by Design approach," said Brock Saladin, Lexmark senior vice president and chief commercial officer. "We are pleased Quocirca has validated the trust Lexmark customers have in their Lexmark devices and solutions is deserved."

In naming Lexmark a print security leader, Quocirca highlights Lexmark's:

Secure-by-design approach in which comprehensive security features—including encrypted and digitally signed firmware, secure boot technology, continuous verification and secure by default firmware—are built into Lexmark devices;

Extensive professional services offerings that help customers ensure their entire print infrastructure is secure;

Robust cloud print security offerings that comply with SOC2 Type II, ISO 27001 and SSAE 16 standards;

A wide-ranging security products and services portfolio which includes features like run-time intrusion detection, Lexmark Secure Document Monitor (LSDM), data loss prevention and cloud print security.

Quocirca director Louella Fernandes said, "Lexmark has earned its designation as a Print Security Leader. Its secure-by-design model is well established across its hardware portfolio, and complemented by a broad range of security consulting services and a robust cloud print services offering. Lexmark addresses the print security needs of businesses of all sizes."

