Northwest Arkansas Gastroenterologists Join GI Alliance

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organization and largest independent provider of GI care in Arkansas, announced a new partnership with an exceptional group of Northwest Arkansas gastroenterologists. This collaboration expands GI Alliance's Arkansas footprint to the Fayetteville, Bentonville, and Rogers regions. The new group of providers have assumed the name GI Alliance of Arkansas and, coupled with GI Alliance's GastroArkansas practices in Little Rock, Bryant, and Conway will become Arkansas's largest GI physician network.

GI Alliance (PRNewsfoto/GI Alliance)

We are pleased to welcome patient-focused and well-respected colleagues in Northwest Arkansas to GI Alliance.

Formerly affiliated with the multi-specialty practice, Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas (MANA), the group of Northwest Arkansas providers includes six board-certified gastroenterologists and three advanced practice providers and has been leading the region in GI care for over 20 years.

"We are pleased to welcome patient-focused and well-respected colleagues in Northwest Arkansas to GI Alliance," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "These physicians will continue to advance our commitment in providing high-quality, cost-effective care to the communities we serve."

"Our partnership with GI Alliance provides significant infrastructure, ancillary resources, and operational support to our growing market," said Dr. Kevin O'Keefe. "Our patients will benefit through our ability to focus our efforts on ensuring the best patient experience possible."

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization supporting the needs of more than 660 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah, and Washington. GI Alliance practices focus on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care.

Contact: Dee Dee Brooks

GI Alliance 214.998.3434

deedee.brooks@GIAlliance.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GI Alliance