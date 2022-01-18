Riverside Partners Completes Platform Investment in Sequoia

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Partners, LLC, a Boston-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the completion of a platform investment in Sequoia Consulting Group, LLC ("Sequoia" or the "Company"). Sequoia is a life sciences consulting group that provides technical operations, quality and scientific operations, business transformation, and program and project management services to biotech, pharma, diagnostic, and medical device companies. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, the Company works with life sciences customers in all phases of the development lifecycle from early-stage R&D through commercial operations. Financial terms of the transaction, which closed in late December, were not disclosed.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Brandy Bullen, Sequoia's founder and CEO, and her team for the Company's next chapter," said Craig Stern, a General Partner at Riverside Partners. "As life sciences companies expand development and manufacturing capabilities to meet the growing demand for therapies and products, Sequoia is well positioned to build on its demonstrated history of success, high quality customer base, and stellar reputation. We look forward to making additional investments and utilizing our deep pharma services experience to support the Company's next stage of growth."

"The Sequoia team has built an impressive company that provides unparalleled service to its customers throughout the development lifecycle," said David Belluck, a General Partner at Riverside Partners. "We were attracted to Sequoia due to its talented management team and dedicated employees with deep industry expertise. Sequoia represents an attractive opportunity to invest in a growing, founder-led business with strong market tailwinds given its critical role in helping life sciences companies bring revolutionary treatments and products to patients."

Brandy Bullen, founder and CEO of Sequoia, added, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Riverside Partners. Riverside brings deep pharma services experience and relationships to Sequoia which will help us continue to build our service offering, grow our client base, and expand our geographic presence. Most importantly, the partnership with Riverside will ensure that we can continue to uphold our mission and support both our employees and customers."

About Sequoia

Sequoia is a life sciences consulting group that provides technical operations, quality and scientific operations, business transformation, and program and project management to early stage companies and industry leaders in the biotech, pharma, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Sequoia's employees support all phases of development from R&D through commercial operations. For more information, visit www.sequoiabiotech.com .

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm with total capital commitments of $1.6 billion raised since inception. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners, and management teams and brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Riverside Partners