Therapy Brands Enhances Executive Leadership Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands, the leading healthcare IT partner for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy, is pleased to announce new additions to its leadership team.

Therapy Brands continues to attract strong healthcare technology leaders.

With a focus on providing high-value, innovative solutions and an exceptional customer experience to therapy market providers, Therapy Brands is expanding its leadership team to prepare for its next phase of growth.

Mary Carol Morrissey has joined the organization as the Senior Vice President of Sales. Mary Carol has a proven track record in healthcare technology with previous sales leadership roles at HealthX, TriZetto, and HMS. Her responsibilities in this role will encompass sales team leadership and accelerating Therapy Brands' revenue through the development of new sales channels. Jason McNeil has joined the organization as the Executive Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management. Jason comes to Therapy Brands from NextGen Healthcare where he was Senior Vice President of Managed Services. Leveraging his 25 years of experience in healthcare revenue cycle, he will lead the continued development and delivery of the company's billing and revenue cycle management services. Kevin Smith joins Therapy Brands as the Executive Vice President of Substance Use Recovery (SUR) Solutions. Kevin has over 20 years of experience in product management and leadership for technology companies including Dell, MedAssets, nThrive, and Syntellis. Kevin's focus will be on Therapy Brands' SUR segment, leading the vision, strategy, and operations to provide an excellent customer experience.

"Therapy Brands continues to attract strong healthcare technology leaders to our organization. I'm excited to welcome these talented leaders to our team as we continue to expand and grow," says Dan Daniel, Chairman and Interim CEO, Therapy Brands.

About Therapy Brands

Therapy Brands is the leading healthcare IT partner for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, revenue and data solutions drive exceptional clinical and financial outcomes. Therapy Brands is the trusted partner of thousands of therapy practices who rely on our solutions to simplify their administration, improve revenue, and enable them to focus on patient care.

