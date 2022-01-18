WCI Technologies Partners with DISH to Market 5G for Enterprises

HOUSTON and LITTLETON, Colo., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WCI Technologies today announced a partnership with DISH Wireless to market 5G services to enterprises. This collaboration expands upon a longstanding business relationship between WCI and DISH.

WCI will sell, market and deliver systems integration services to enterprise customers while DISH provides access to its deep portfolio of licensed spectrum, RF design capabilities and 5G deployment expertise. The venture will target enterprise customers across oil and gas, health care, mining and other industries.

The combined offering with WCI will initially focus on private wireless solutions supported by DISH's portfolio of licensed spectrum. Customers with mission-critical business functions requiring wireless connectivity will be able to maintain complete control over the management of their networks without the risk of uncertain performance that is inherent in shared spectrum options. Once DISH launches its 5G network, the partnership with WCI will expand to include support for handsets and data devices that require nationwide coverage.

"We are committed to providing an open-source platform for management, communication, collaboration and automation of private wireless networks and edge computing applications," said Robert Grosz, EVP and chief commercial officer, WCI. "By partnering with DISH Wireless, we can improve reach and performance in different types of environments across industries."

"We're building a smart 5G network that will disrupt the industry with advanced capabilities including customization, automation, security and agility," said Stephen Bye, Chief Commercial Officer, DISH Wireless. "Expanding our longstanding partnership with WCI into wireless will propel our growth in serving the enterprise market, and we are confident that they have the expertise and contacts to connect our innovative solutions to many key industries."

WCI has worked with DISH for over 25 years, providing sales and marketing expertise focusing on the hospitality industry. Today, WCI is the largest commercial authorized DISH dealer, having connected over 600,000 hotel rooms with DISH TV nationwide.

About DISH Wireless

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

About WCI:

Headquartered in Houston, WCI is a market leader innovating and delivering technology and services to guest-centric properties. The company was the first technology service provider to hotels nationwide, beginning in 1974. Today, WCI is building on that legacy as a stable and trusted provider of video, data and connectivity services to some of the largest owners and managers of hotel and multifamily brands in the world. The company serves over 4,300 properties nationwide with nearly 600,000 rooms under management and over 300 million guest encounters per year. onewci.com

