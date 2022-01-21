Addison Rae Joins Vital Proteins® as Global Brand Ambassador

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress and Content Creator, Addison Rae has joined America's #1 collagen brand, Vital Proteins® as Global Brand Ambassador.

Vital Proteins Logo (PRNewswire)

For years, Addison has incorporated Vital Proteins® Collagen Peptides and Wellness Gummies into her daily routine. In her role as Global Brand Ambassador, Addison will share her love of the brand, products, including the Wellness Gummy line, and educate her fans on the benefits of collagen at every age.

"I'm so excited to be partnering with my favorite collagen brand, Vital Proteins! Vital has been an easy & beneficial part of my everyday routine and I'm so happy to share it with y'all," said Addison Rae.

"We are extremely proud to welcome Addison to our Vital Proteins family," said Kurt Seidensticker, Founder and CEO of Vital Proteins. "Addison inspires a whole new generation of wellness as she shares her personal experience with her fanbase."

Vital Proteins® offers a variety of products including supplements, vitamins, and food and beverage items. The brand is built on the belief that collagen is the body's most abundant protein and helps to support hair, skin, nail, bone and joint health.** Since the body becomes less efficient at producing collagen as we age, it is vital to incorporate collagen into our daily routines.

Addison's efforts in her new role will be supported by Vital Proteins® ambassadors around the world who are collectively helping to spread knowledge on the importance of collagen and overall wellness.

For more information on Vital Proteins' Wellness Gummies, please click here .

About Vital Proteins®

Vital Proteins® is America's number 1 collagen brand.* Founded in 2013 by Kurt Seidensticker, the brand is built on the belief that collagen supplementation in addition to a healthy diet and exercise regime is fundamental to support healthy skin, hair, nails, bones and joints.** Vital Proteins® has expanded into international markets including Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom. In 2019, the brand launched Vital Performance™— a full spectrum lineup of high performance, collagen-based products. These products are tailored to meet the functional needs of our consumers and help fuel their athletic journeys. The variety of collagen products within the brand's portfolio span the supplement, vitamin, food and beverage categories, offering an assortment of options for consumers. Vital Proteins® products contain premium sources of collagen peptides and nutrients made with the highest quality sourced ingredients. Get the most out of every day with a new way to better living through collagen-based nutrition made to provide a more fulfilling wellness routine, because wellness is vital. For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com .

*SOURCE: SPINS, TOTAL US MULO + NATURAL ENHANCED, L52 weeks ending 10/03/2021.

**This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Addison Rae Joins Vital Proteins® as Global Brand Ambassador (PRNewswire)

Vital Proteins® Wellness Gummies (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vital Proteins