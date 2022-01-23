Governor Ron DeSantis Highlights Florida's Educational Leadership in "Florida School Choice Week" Proclamation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. DeSantis has issued an official proclamation declaring Jan. 23-Jan. 29 Florida School Choice Week. The proclamation from Gov. DeSantis comes on the heels of a year of historic school choice expansions nationwide, including the expansion of Florida's voucher, tax-credit scholarship, and education savings account policies.

The proclamation highlights Florida's nationwide leadership in offering families choice opportunities, including the funding of "more than 192,000 scholarships, more than 55% of which were funded with private donations, for students with special needs, students from low-middle income families, students who have endured bullying, and students who struggle with reading."

In issuing the proclamation, Gov. DeSantis joins a bipartisan group of more than 30 governors and more than 400 state, city and county leaders across the U.S. who have recognized the Week. This year marks the twelfth annual School Choice Week, which will feature more than 26,000 events nationwide.

Families will celebrate Florida School Choice Week with more than 3,000 events and activities across the state, planned by parents, teachers, and other community members. These fairs, informational sessions, rallies, and more aim to inspire conversations about the school choices parents have or want for their children, and encourage families to play an active role in their children's education.

"Florida families have shown time and time again how deeply they care about their children having access to diverse learning opportunities through different school types and scholarship programs," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are grateful to Gov. DeSantis for officially recognizing the importance of educational choice, and we cannot wait to see pictures of all the wonderful events happening across Florida."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

