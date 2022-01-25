New leadership will position Agfa for strategic growth in its radiology line of business for 2022 and beyond.

Agfa appoints Scott Evers as Senior Vice President & North American Business Leader New leadership will position Agfa for strategic growth in its radiology line of business for 2022 and beyond.

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGFA Imaging Solutions North America, is pleased to announce that Scott Evers has been appointed new SVP and North American Business leader for Imaging Solutions. As a veteran business leader and serial entrepreneur, Scott's formidable knowledge and experience in medical imaging promises to deliver new ideas and renewed energy to Agfa's North American team.

Scott Evers, AGFA Senior Vice President & North American Business Leader (PRNewswire)

"This is a tremendous opportunity for me," says Scott. "As a medical imaging professional, I've always admired and appreciated the Agfa brand and now I have a chance to lead this incredible company through its next stage of growth in North America."

Scott has been in medical imaging for over 28 years — starting in 1994 as a sales rep calling on physicians for CompuRAD, the first software-based teleradiology solution. After a successful initial public offering (IPO) in 1996, the company was acquired two years later by Lumisys. Scott helped Lumisys build a network of digital dealers as VP Sales for the first desktop Computed Radiography (CR) product, before the company was acquired by Kodak in 2000. Successful roles as VP Sales for AuntMinnie.com (acquired 2004) and Orex (acquired 2005) followed, before founding Genesis Digital Imaging, a software company which built specialized tools for the non-hospital market. After Genesis was acquired by Carestream in 2012, Scott had the responsibility of VP Sales, Value Tier and VP Sales, Channel for the North American region until 2021.

"Agfa is excited that Scott joined our leadership team and we look forward to the success of the North America Radiology Solutions organization as one of the key pillars in our global growth aspiration and strategy" Said Jose Herraez, DR Global Head of Commerce for Agfa's Radiology Solutions.

About Agfa

Agfa develops, produces and distributes an extensive range of imaging systems and workflow solutions for the printing industry, the healthcare sector, as well as for specific hi-tech industries such as printed electronics & renewable energy solutions.

The headquarters are located in Belgium. The largest production and research centers are located in Belgium, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, China and Brazil. Agfa is commercially active worldwide through wholly owned sales organizations in more than 40 countries.

For more information on Agfa please visit www.agfa.com

Follow us at Twitter

Agfa, the Agfa rhombus and MUSICA are trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information. Agfa diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible, but shall not be responsible for any typographical error.

Only the English version of this press release is legally valid. The versions in other languages only represent a translation of the original English version.

Michael Perna

AGFA Imaging Solutions

North America

Media Contact

T 201-421-9396

Michael.perna@agfa.com

AGFA Imaging Solutions North America (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AGFA Corporation