Cowbell Cyber Expands Actuarial and In-House Claims Functions with New Leadership Hires

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber , the industry's first AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to medium enterprises (SMEs), today announced the placement of two new in-house roles as it aggressively moves into its next growth phase. Theresa Le joins as Head of Claims and Risk Engineering and Dan Palardy joins as Lead Actuary. At the end of fiscal year 2021, Cowbell's monitored risk pool grew to over 21 million SMEs (65% of the U.S. market), while reported claims remained less than 1% of its total portfolio driven by continuous risk assessment.

Le joins the Cowbell team with nearly 20 years' experience working with insurers and will provide leadership to both the claims and risk engineering teams. Most recently, Le served as Vice President, Cyber Claims Expert, at Swiss Re. Prior, Le spent over a decade counseling international and domestic cyber insurers, including AXA XL and London market syndicates, on cyber coverage and wording, data breach and crisis management, dispute resolution strategies, and business impact of privacy and cyber liability. Le's robust cyber background is also complemented by her experience as Senior Counsel at Clyde & Co, Atheria Law, and Duane Morris, where her insurance coverage experience included monitoring complex cyber claims, general commercial counseling, and representation of clients in state and federal litigation, mediations, arbitrations, and appeals.

Palardy joins as the next Cowbeller with more than 10 years of experience spanning actuarial, underwriting, data and analytical functions in the insurance and reinsurance industry. At Cowbell, he will lead the actuarial function, advising on pricing, reserving, and overall portfolio management. Palardy joins Cowbell from Axis Reinsurance, where he was most recently Senior Pricing Actuary, Professional Lines. Previously, he spent half a decade on the actuarial team for AXA XL in both the United States and Bermuda where he advised on pricing and analytics for the suite of professional lines products including Cyber, Public D&O, E&O, EPLI, as well as other bespoke products.

"I am delighted to welcome both Theresa and Dan to the Cowbell team," said Trent Cooksley, co-founder and COO at Cowbell Cyber. "Not only do they both bring extensive industry experience, they also have proven track records in cyber insurance. Theresa and Dan will be instrumental in continuing to advance our continuous underwriting and closed loop risk management approach."

The new roles at Cowbell Cyber demonstrate the company's ongoing commitment to cyber insurance and confidence in its unique approach to cyber risk underwriting, and comes on the heels of its highly anticipated new captive insurance announcement, Cowbell Re . Earlier this month, Cowbell reported that during 2021 the company experienced 50x growth in in-force policies and surpassed gross written premium run-rate of $200 million.

Agencies can visit https://cowbell.insure/for-agencies / to get appointed with Cowbell Cyber and learn more about all available standalone cyber insurance programs.

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell Cyber offers standalone, individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for small and mid-size enterprises. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Cowbell Reinsurance Company is a licensed insurance captive in the State of Vermont. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure

