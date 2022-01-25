Dynanet Appraised at CMMI-SVC Maturity Level 3

ELKRIDGE, Md., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynanet is excited to announce that its technical support services received a Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)® Maturity Level (ML) 3 rating in a recent CMMI for Services appraisal. This appraisal rating confirms that Dynanet follows well established processes based on the best practices in the CMMI V2.0 – SERVICES model. According to Bill Gillan, Dynanet COO, "This accomplishment is the perfect complement to the CMMI for Development ML5 rating we renewed last year. It ensures our customers receive the very best software development and technical services to meet their needs and support their missions. Our 12 years of ISO certifications and CMMI ratings demonstrate a strong commitment to continuously improve the way we do business to benefit our customers." The Software Quality Center (SQC), an ISACA Licensed Premium CMMI Partner with a history of over 22 years, led the recent appraisal.

CMMI is a performance improvement model used by the best companies of all sizes across many industries. Proven effective globally in business and government for over 25 years, CMMI is an integrated framework of best practices that can rapidly improve and sustain any organization's performance. Over 10,000 organizations in 106 countries have used CMMI to improve their capabilities and performance. An ML3 rating means Dynanet employees have defined, understood, and continually improve their standards, procedures, tools, and methods.

Dynanet has a proven track record of helping our customers accomplish their business mission and goals. Dynanet delivers system integration services that solve complex business problems in the areas of Automation, Agile Application Development, Cloud Enablement and Migration, Legacy Systems Modernization, Data Analysis and Visualization (including AI and Machine Learning), and Security and DevSecOps. Dynanet's industry experts follow tailored approaches to provide advanced solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers in the best way possible. Dynanet was named one of The Washington Post's 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. It is an ISO 9001, 20000, and 27001 certified company. For more information, please visit Dynanet's website at www.dynanetcorp.com.

