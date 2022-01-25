Terracon Launches Refreshed Branding

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terracon has announced its first-ever refresh of brand visual assets and related collateral to better reflect its alignment with today's client needs. As a leading national consulting engineering firm comprised of engineers, scientists, architects, facilities experts, and field professionals who thrive on turning big ideas into reality for partner clients, employees and the world, Terracon's brand now invites clients to "Explore with us."

As an employee-owned firm with a long history of providing excellence in consulting services, Terracon has continued to evolve to provide clients with the best experience, on-time, quality earth-to-sky solutions, from dedicated partners. The brand is focused around meeting clients where they are in their project journey from the time a site is selected, to the design and construction, to maintaining the life of the structure.

"After more than 55 years in business, it was time for our brand to better reflect who we are and where we're headed in the future," said Gayle Packer, Terracon chair, president and CEO. "Our refreshed brand respects our history while also pointing the way to the exciting future with our employee-owners and clients."

Key elements of Terracon's refreshed branding include:

A modernized logo featuring a layered strata representing a comprehensive set of services from earth to sky;

A new tagline representing the desire to explore together with clients to deliver innovative quality projects faster;

A compelling company story told authentically through the experiences of our employee-owners;

Website navigation and graphics, signage, advertising and other visual assets.

The refreshed Terracon brand was created through a year-long process to align how the company meets client needs, which began with identifying opportunities to better sync Terracon's strategic plan with how the company presents itself externally. More than 600 Terracon employee-owners at various levels participated in this deliberate, thoughtful process.

Since its founding in 1965 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as a geotechnical engineering company, Terracon has grown to a thriving multidiscipline engineering consulting firm with more than 175 locations throughout the U.S., and more than 5,000 employees. The company's successful growth strategy has included organic growth and innovation as well as the acquisition of more than 60 firms with specialized capabilities. A focused and uncompromising dedication to safety has been integral to all operations, particularly over the past 10 years.

Terracon is an employee-owned multidiscipline consulting firm comprised of more than 5,000 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. Explore with us by visiting terracon.com.

