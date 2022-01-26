Craig Hospital selects COHN Marketing as its agency of record

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COHN Marketing, an award-winning, full-service, integrated health care marketing agency, has been named agency of record (AOR) by Craig Hospital.

A world-renowned neurorehabilitation and research hospital for people who have sustained spinal cord and/or brain injuries, Craig Hospital has been ranked as a top 10 rehabilitation hospital by U.S. News & World Report for 32 consecutive years. Considered one of the most established rehabilitation hospitals globally, Craig Hospital's patient outcomes are some of the best in the field of rehabilitative medicine.

"Craig Hospital and its entire team have had an incredible impact on patients and their families across the country," said Jeff Cohn, president and CEO of COHN Marketing. "Several from our team have had a personal experience with Craig, which is why we are passionate about driving forward Craig Hospital's impact through its team of multidisciplinary experts, innovative research and wealth of patient and partner experiences."

Following a competitive agency review process, Craig Hospital understood the value of COHN's strategic integrated approach. COHN will lead branding, advertising, digital, social media and public relations to reflect Craig Hospital's mission, the differentiation of its services and its unique Culture of Care.

"COHN welcomes a challenge, pushes boundaries and has a track record of making an impact," said Craig Hospital's president and CEO, Jandel Allen-Davis, M.D. "These are goals our team works toward every day and what we expect from our partners. We look forward to working with COHN to drive our world-renowned care, research and innovation forward so we can provide optimal health, independence and life quality for our patients."

Craig Hospital provides a highly individualized and personal approach to treatment, focusing on the patient's physical, cognitive and psychological well-being. Each year, the hospital treats an average of 475 inpatients and 2,000 outpatients, and its functional patient outcomes continue to surpass almost every national average. Typically, Craig Hospital graduates are discharged home at higher rates, return to work or school in greater numbers, are more functionally independent, require less attendant care, have fewer rehospitalizations, and have higher levels of community reintegration and satisfaction with life.

A health care marketing agency leader, the COHN team has B2B and B2C patient marketing experience with brands including Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Exempla Healthcare, Kaiser Permanente, Justin Parker Neurological Institute, MediLogix, Naviswiss, Panorama Orthopedics & Spine, SCL Health and Valley View Hospital.

About COHN Marketing

COHN Marketing was founded in 2000. The Denver marketing agency is a full-service, integrated agency that helps businesses and organizations achieve their care management marketing objectives through collaborative brand development, digital and traditional marketing, communications and public relations strategies. Ranked as 14th on Denver Business Journal's 2021 "Largest Denver-Area Advertising Agencies," COHN has a brand-centric philosophy that leads to winning results for clients in a variety of verticals, including real estate, retail, health care, business-to-business and lifestyle brands. The agency boasts 22 years of experience across a variety of verticals — from real estate to retail, health care, nonprofits, B2B, professional services and food & beverage. For more information, visit cohnmarketing.com.

ABOUT CRAIG HOSPITAL

Craig Hospital is a world-renowned neurorehabilitation hospital and research center specializing in the care of people who have sustained a spinal cord and/or brain injury. Located in Englewood, Colorado, Craig Hospital is a 93-bed, private, not-for-profit care facility providing a comprehensive system of inpatient and outpatient medical care, rehabilitation, neurosurgical rehabilitative care and long-term follow-up services. Half of Craig's patients come from outside of Colorado. Craig has been ranked as a top 10 rehabilitation center by U.S. News & World Report for 32 consecutive years. Craig received the NDNQI® award in 2009, 2012 through 2015 and 2020 for the highest-quality outcomes in nursing care in a rehabilitation facility. Craig also received its fourth recognition for excellence in nursing by the American Nurses Credential Center (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program® in 2020, ensuring Magnet designation until the year 2025. Craig was voted by employees as a "Top Workplace" by The Denver Post in 2012 through 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2021 and was ranked in the "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare" by Becker's Healthcare in 2014. In 2021, Craig was honored with an inaugural Top Workplace USA Award by Energage. For more information, visit craighospital.org.

