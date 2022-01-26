Fullpower®-AI Announces New VP of Regulatory Affairs, David Shanes

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpower®-AI announces David Shanes is joining Fullpower®-AI as VP of Regulatory Affairs. Mr. Shanes is responsible for managing the Regulatory and Compliance efforts for Fullpower®-AI and advancing its solutions into the healthcare and medical device spaces.

Fullpower-AI (PRNewsfoto/Fullpower Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with our visionary CEO, Philippe Kahn ," said David Shanes

Mr. Shanes has more than 18 years of medical device experience, including 12 years of senior management experience overseeing Quality and Regulatory, Hardware and Software Engineering, Research and Development, and Manufacturing activities. Most recently, Mr. Shanes was Executive Vice President of Engineering and Chief Security Officer for TruMed Systems, Inc., where he oversaw all Engineering and Manufacturing. Before that, Mr. Shanes was Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs at Biocare Medical, LLC. He was responsible for overhauling the Quality Management System and achieving ISO 13485:2016 and MDSAP (Medical Device Single Audit Program) certification.

Previous to that, Mr. Shanes was VP of Research and Development for BioTelemetry, Inc., where he oversaw Hardware and Software Engineering, Project Management, and Quality Assurance for BioTelemetry's family of diagnostic ECG monitoring devices and supporting client and enterprise software systems. Mr. Shanes also worked at Hospira, Inc., where he oversaw all software engineering activities for Hospira's family of infusion pumps and all supporting client and enterprise software systems.

He holds a BS in Computer Science from the United States Naval Academy and an MS in Computer Science from San Diego State University.

"I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with our visionary CEO, Philippe Kahn, and the stellar Fullpower®-AI team," said David Shanes. "Fullpower®-AI is uniquely positioned to bring transformative innovation to healthcare."

"Welcome, David; your expertise adds exceptional talent to Fullpower®-AI's stellar team," said Philippe Kahn, founder, and CEO of Fullpower®-AI. "We look forward to developing new opportunities in the medical and wellness markets for the Fullpower®-AI Biosensing PaaS."

Fullpower®-AI delivers a complete B2B platform for AI-powered algorithms, remote contactless biosensing together with end-to-end engineering services. Fullpower's platform is vetted and deployed as a PaaS, backed by a patent portfolio of 130+ patents. Fullpower's key areas of expertise include contactless biosensing, remote monitoring, and non-invasive sleep technology. Fullpower's B2B PaaS customers are in medical solutions, remote-contactless biosensing, bedding solutions, wearable, and wellness services.

For more information, visit www.fullpower-AI.com .

Please contact BusDev@fullpower.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fullpower