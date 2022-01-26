LG SETS NEW PARADIGM WITH UPGRADABLE HOME APPLIANCES THAT DELIVER MORE BENEFITS OVER TIME

Disruptive Concept in Ownership Extends Usability of Appliances That Can Be Upgraded to Meet New Usage Trends, Patterns

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is set to change the existing paradigm of home appliance usage with an upgradability option that adapts to the unique and changing lifestyles of customers. Developed under the concept, Evolving Appliances For You, LG upgradable appliances have the capability to incorporate new features developed in the future based on owners' usage patterns and habits.

What upgradability brings to the table is the ability to add a new function or convenience to an existing appliance through new software, new hardware or both. For example, upgradable LG dryers can be enhanced later on to handle different climates and fabrics with new accessories and software downloadable from the Upgrade Center in the LG ThinQ app.

For the customer, upgradability enables the LG appliance to keep up with changing trends and usage patterns over the many years of that product's lifespan, extending usefulness many times over. In all, LG is planning to introduce approximately 20 upgradable appliances this year.

"Upgradeability challenges the idea that expensive appliances are designed with planned obsolescence in mind," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We want customers to experience the feeling of getting a new washer or refrigerator throughout the entire lifecycle of an LG appliance, not just the first time they bring the item home."

Customers in specific markets can expect to see LG's first upgradable washer and dryer later this year. Follow LG's Home Appliance Instagram account (@lg_homeappliances) for more information when available.

