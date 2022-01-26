Global virtual event delivers access to executive leadership, exclusive partner-focused content, updates on technology vision to help more than 17,000 partners grow their business

SonicWall Reveals Boundless 2022, Company's Global Virtual Partner Experience Global virtual event delivers access to executive leadership, exclusive partner-focused content, updates on technology vision to help more than 17,000 partners grow their business

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall today reinforced its ongoing commitment to its Boundless Cybersecurity approach with the unveiling of Boundless 2022, a virtual international marquee partner event, Feb. 23-24.

SonicWall (PRNewsfoto/SonicWall) (PRNewswire)

Boundless 2022 will allow attending partners to hear first-hand about SonicWall's technology vision, product investments and gain a deeper understanding of the company's customer commitment from SonicWall executives. It will also include an appearance from a legendary celebrity duo.

"With threats of almost every type on the rise, securing information is a near impossible and thankless job, especially as the battlefield is expanding to limitless endpoints and networks," said SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner. "Our goal is to educate and empower our partners, and to provide them with cutting-edge and cost-effective solutions for a strong cybersecurity framework. Boundless 2022 will provide our partners with unrivaled content, insight and expert analysis to be successful in 2022 — and well beyond."

Registration for Boundless 2022 Now Open

Registration for Boundless 2022 is now open. Partners may visit www.Boundless2022.com to reserve their virtual seat. Partners will learn how to best navigate a constantly evolving security landscape, and how to how to compete against existing and new competitors.

Attendees also will have the opportunity to hear from experts and gain an understanding of SonicWall's current and future product portfolio in their local languages of English, German, French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish. The event begins at the following regional times:

AMERICAS: February 23, 2022

9 a.m. PST





EMEA: February 24, 2022

10 a.m. CET / 1 p.m. UAE





APAC: February 24, 2022

9:30 a.m. IST / 12 p.m. SGT / 3 p.m. AEDT

"For over three decades, SonicWall's been a 100% channel company," said SonicWall Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Bob VanKirk. "Our global family of SonicWall SecureFirst partners, including MSSPs, are the lifeblood of our business. We're coming off of a record-breaking 2021 and Boundless 2022 will help our partners make 2022 even better."

Executive Leaders, Regional Experts Headline Agenda

SonicWall's Boundless Cybersecurity approach helps businesses bridge the gap between achieving business objectives while keeping employees, data and infrastructure secure.

Conner will be the conference keynote addressing the struggles organizations are facing with users working from home, leaving companies more exposed than ever and allowing for an increasing threat radius for bad actors around the globe. With a career spanning more than 30 years across a variety of high-tech industries, Conner is a respected thought-leader in global cybersecurity, data and infrastructure.

Main Stage Virtual Stage

Bill Conner , SonicWall President & CEO

Celebrity Experience

Bob VanKirk , SonicWall SVP & Chief Revenue Officer

Dmitriy Ayrapetov , SonicWall VP of Platform Architecture

Regional Sessions

NOAM: HoJin Kim, VP, Global Channel Sales

LATAM: Arley Brogiato, Director, Regional Sales & Edilson Cantadore , Senior SE

EMEA: Terry Greer-King, VP EMEA Sales & Os St Marthe, Senior Director, Solutions Engineering

APAC: Debasish Mukherjee, VP Regional Sales & Yuvraj Pradhan APAC Head of Presales

"For years, we've worked with SonicWall to bring the benefits of market-leading security solutions to SMBs and enterprise customers," said CEO at Quarterhorse Technology Ken Fletcher. "Together, we share the same Boundless Cybersecurity viewpoints, which move away from constrained security approaches to modern, unbound and cost-effective security you can trust. We look forward to the Boundless Conference to learn from incredible security thought leaders and to help understand how SonicWall can help propel our business."

Boundless Cybersecurity: Protection for An Evolving Threat Landscape

The threat landscape evolves too fast for organizations to eliminate dangers or even react to each threat as it occurs. Cyberattacks are becoming more disastrous as our dependence on information technology increases. Now, more than ever, organizations must adopt a serious and determined approach to defensive activities to identify and thwart immediate and future threats.

For over three decades, SonicWall has been at the forefront of providing advanced cybersecurity solutions for service providers, data centers, large distributed enterprises and government agencies.

Throughout that time, SonicWall has continuously evolved based on ever-changing customer demands from a trusted firewall vendor to an advanced next-generation security leader comprising comprehensive security services across cloud, hybrid, and traditional environments.

To learn more about SonicWall and Boundless 2022, please visit www.Boundless2022.com.

About SonicWall

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SonicWall