Ikaria Beauty Announces New REVEAL Multi-Acid Resurfacing Face Mask

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikaria Beauty™ Reveal Multi-Acid Resurfacing Mask is the newest addition to Debbie Matenopolous' line of beauty products. Ikaria Beauty's products are crafted with cutting-edge science to help people achieve long-lasting vitality and youth, inside and out. Ikaria Beauty combines homeopathic ingredients from Debbie Matenopolus' Greek heritage with modern science.

"I've never been able to find a mask that wasn't irritating to my skin" says Debbie Matenopolous, founder of Ikaria Beauty, "my new multi-acid face mask has truly changed the texture of my skin."

Ikaria Beauty REVEAL Multi-Acid Resurfacing Mask is formulated with a blend of five unique acids and natural extracts to gently remove dead skin cells and help refine skin revealing a visibly brighter, more youthful complexion.

Key Ingredients of Ikaria Beauty REVEAL Multi-Acid Resurfacing Mask

AHA Blend (Glycolic Acid 20%, Lactic Acid 2.5% Mandelic Acid 1%) - exfoliates dead skin cells, helps minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, visibly improves skin tone

Salicylic Acid 0.5% - exfoliates and helps unclog pores

Azelaic Acid 0.1% - helps soothe redness and irritation

Mediterranean Sea Algae - shields and nourishes tired skin for a visibly rejuvenated appearance

Key Benefits of Ikaria Beauty REVEAL Multi-Acid Resurfacing Mask

Brightens and evens out skin tone*

Smooths and refines skin texture*

Helps visibly reduce the appearance of pores*

Helps minimize fine lines and wrinkles*

Where to Purchase Ikaria Beauty REVEAL Multi-Acid Resurfacing Mask

Ikaria Beauty REVEAL is available for purchase at Ikariabeauty.com for $68. Ikaria Beauty's best-selling product Ageless Beauty Balm is a great complement to this product. For more information follow @Ikariabeauty on Instagram.

About Ikaria Beauty

Ikaria Beauty is a clean beauty line inspired by Debbie Matenopolous' Greek heritage and California lifestyle. The cutting-edge collection includes wellness supplements and skincare products designed by blending the power of science with the purity of Mother Nature. Named after Ikaria, the "blue zone" island of Greece, Ikaria Beauty encapsulates the rejuvenating effects of the island. On a mission to protect your health and skin, Ikaria Beauty brings the age-defying power of Mediterranean living to people all around the world through its products. Other Ikaria Beauty products include TRANSFORM Skin Renewing Youth Elixir and Ageless Beauty Balm . For more information follow @Ikariabeauty on Instagram and visit Ikariabeauty.com .

About Debbie Matenopolous

Debbie Matenopoulos, the five-time Emmy® nominee, is one of the most respected and recognized personalities on television today. Over her career of more than two decades, Debbie has remained successful as a journalist, talk show host, and lifestyle expert. At just 17 years old, Debbie started her career with MTV and went on to become one of the original co-hosts of "The View." Followed by nearly a decade at E! Network's hosting "Fashion Police," "The Daily 10," "Entertainment Tonight," "The Insider" as well as covering the annual red-carpet for multiple award shows. She also co-hosted the Emmy nominated Hallmark lifestyle series, "Home & Family" for six seasons. Debbie is the author of the bestselling cookbook "It's All Greek to Me". Debbie is also the founder of the clean beauty line Ikaria Beauty. For more information, follow Debbie on her new website, Iamdebbiem.com and her Instagram at @IamDebbieM.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

