Current Energy and Renewables receives PUC approval in Pennsylvania

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Current Energy and Renewables(CER) has posted a $250,000 Letter of Credit to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Corp as part of the retail energy approval process. CER will now complete the licensing process with all the major utilities in Pennsylvania to execute renewable and traditional energy contracts in Q2 2022. CER will continue to push expansion in New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Texas for registration in 2022. CER is supported by a multi year credit facility from Boston Energy Trading and Marketing a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corp/Japan.

David Coburn comments "We are excited about being approved by the PUC in Pennsylvania and are working very quickly and efficiently with our power brokers and supply partners to be fully active as soon as possible. The company's future in renewable and traditional energy is looking very strong in the deregulated markets in the USA".

Expansion into Pennsylvania and other states will create robust exponential growth for Current Energy and Renewables as they continue to foster strong relationships and diversify their business. CER has an experienced team in place to handle the growth as well as plans to grow their team to meet demand. This along with superior credit backing will allow CER to be competitive and also customer focused.

About Current Energy and Renewables

Established in 2017 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Current Energy and Renewables provides large and small businesses, government agencies and residential customers with competitively priced electricity, sustainability solutions and exceptional customer service. The Current Energy and Renewables team boasts over 40 years of experience in the international energy industry and is focused on streamlining all components of energy supply.

About Boston Energy Trading and Marketing LLC

Boston Energy Trading and Marketing LLC (BETM), a Mitsubishi Corporation subsidiary, provides asset management and optimization services to owners of generation and energy storage in North America, and wholesale energy to retail power and gas suppliers. BETM traders cover competitive power markets including Northeastern, Midwest and Western markets. Driven by a fundamentals-based approach, its team develops and maintains electric-transmission, gas network and supply/demand models to inform market views for trading opportunities. DGC acquired BETM from NRG Energy in August 2018, and prior to 2014 BETM was known as Edison Mission Marketing & Trading. Mitsubishi Corporation

provides investment-grade credit support for BETM's commercial activities. For more information, please visit www.betm.com.

About Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates businesses together with its offices and subsidiaries in approximately 90 countries and regions worldwide, as well as a global network of around 1,700 group companies. MC has 10 Business Groups that operate across virtually every industry: Natural Gas, Industrial Materials, Petroleum & Chemicals, Mineral Resources, Industrial Infrastructure, Automotive & Mobility, Food Industry, Consumer Industry, Power Solution and Urban Development. Through these 10 Business Groups, MC's current activities have expanded far beyond its traditional trading operations to include project development, production and manufacturing operations, working in collaboration with our trusted partners around the globe. For more information, please visit www.mitsubishicorp.com

