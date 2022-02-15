Camino Financial Appoints Seasoned Wall Street Strategist as Chief Financial Officer Chamberlayne Brings Nearly 20 Years of Finance Experience from RBC Capital Markets, Wolfe Research and More

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camino Financial , the first AI-powered community development financial institution that expands access to credit for underserved entrepreneurs in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Michael Chamberlayne as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Reporting directly to Camino Financial Chief Executive Officer Sean Salas , Chamberlayne will oversee financial reporting, accounting, tax, treasury, financial planning and analysis, as well as investor relations.

"Chamberlayne brings major institutional experience and a record of dependable management and growth to this position," said Salas. "He will play an instrumental role in guiding the financial management of our growing organization."

Camino Financial is a growing, AI-powered lender that has lent over $140 million to more than 7,000 typically minority-owned businesses. With near-term plans to triple the size of its loan portfolio through the dual issuance of equity and debt, Camino Financial elevated Chamberlayne, a seasoned financial executive with nearly 20 years of experience at some of the world's leading financial institutions, to help the firm navigate this enormous growth goal.

Before he was appointed CFO, Chamberlayne served as the company's senior vice president of finance and corporate development. Prior to Camino Financial, Chamberlayne held several senior positions on Wall Street, including Vice President of top institutional investor-rated equity research firm Wolfe Research and Vice President of investment banking at RBC Capital Markets, part of one of the largest financial institutions in the world. Chamberlayne earned his M.B.A. in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and his B.S. in Mathematics from Morehouse College.

"Over my last four years at Camino Financial, I'm proud to have helped our firm achieve responsible growth that has rewarded shareholders and clients alike," said Chamberlayne. "I'm looking forward to continuing to help Camino Financial reach its full potential as one of the fastest-growing AI lending platforms in the country."

About Camino Financial

Camino Financial is an AI-powered community development financial institution ("neo-CDFI") expanding access to credit for underserved entrepreneurs in the U.S. The company is uniquely positioned to offer affordable loans as it combines its proprietary AI technology with access to CDFI designated low-cost capital and resources.

