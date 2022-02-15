MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
- Fourth quarter 2021 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 124.5 percent worldwide, 143.6 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 83.3 percent in international markets, compared to the 2020 fourth quarter;
- Fourth quarter 2021 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR declined 19.0 percent worldwide, 15.3 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 28.2 percent in international markets, compared to the 2019 fourth quarter;
- Fourth quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $1.42, compared to reported diluted loss per share of $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $1.30, compared to fourth quarter 2020 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.12;
- Fourth quarter reported net income totaled $468 million, compared to reported net loss of $164 million in the year-ago quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted net income totaled $430 million, compared to fourth quarter 2020 adjusted net income of $39 million;
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $741 million in the 2021 fourth quarter, compared to fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $317 million;
- The company added more than 86,000 rooms globally during 2021, including approximately 43,000 rooms in international markets and a total of over 18,000 conversion rooms. Net rooms grew 3.9 percent from year-end 2020;
- At year end, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled 2,831 properties and roughly 485,000 rooms, including approximately 19,000 rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. More than 202,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of 2021.
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today reported fourth quarter 2021 results.
Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer, said, "The 2021 fourth quarter capped off a year that showed the incredible resilience of people's desire to travel and the appeal of our broad portfolio of 30 global brands. We experienced significant progress in global RevPAR1 recovery in 2021 despite the emergence of new variants and ongoing headwinds from the global pandemic. By the fourth quarter, global RevPAR was 19 percent below 2019 levels, a 40-percentage point improvement from the decline in the first quarter of the year. Global average daily rate (ADR) nearly recovered to pre-pandemic levels in the 2021 fourth quarter, while occupancy came in at 58 percent, down 12 percentage points versus 2019. Leisure demand continued to shine in the fourth quarter, with slower, yet continued improvement in business transient and group demand.
"Each of our regions saw meaningful continued RevPAR recovery in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, with the exception of Greater China, where recovery stalled due to their zero COVID policy. In the U.S. & Canada, RevPAR declined 15 percent compared to fourth quarter 2019 levels versus a 20 percent decline in the third quarter compared to 2019. Compared to 2019 levels, our international hotels posted a 28-percent RevPAR decline in the fourth quarter, a 12-percentage point improvement from the third quarter. While Omicron caused a temporary setback in global demand recovery in January, especially for business transient and group travel, new bookings across customer segments have rebounded to pre-Omicron levels. We are optimistic that the global recovery will progress meaningfully throughout 2022.
"Our development team had a strong 2021, signing approximately 92,000 rooms, of which more than 50,000 were in international markets and more than 40 percent were in the upper upscale and luxury tiers. During the year, we added more than 86,000 gross rooms to our distribution, a new annual record, 21 percent of which were conversions. We were pleased to post 3.9 percent net rooms growth for 2021, exceeding our previous expectations. With our momentum around conversions and our industry-leading pipeline, we are bullish about our ability to increase our footprint over the next several years. For 2022, we expect gross rooms growth approaching 5 percent and deletions of 1 to 1.5 percent, resulting in anticipated net rooms growth of 3.5 to 4 percent.
"While we are keeping an eye on the continued impact from Omicron, we look forward to the day when we reach a new normal where the impact from COVID-19 on travel has essentially disappeared. In the meantime, we continue to focus on driving revenues, controlling costs, maximizing cash flow, and improving our credit metrics. Assuming no meaningful setback in the global recovery, we could begin returning cash to shareholders later in 2022.
"As I finish my first year as CEO, I could not be prouder of how our associates have managed through this crisis. They have worked tirelessly to serve our guests, support our owners and franchisees, and assist each other. I am incredibly optimistic about Marriott's future and look forward to continued recovery in 2022 and the prospects for meaningful growth in the coming years."
Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
Marriott's reported operating income totaled $635 million in the 2021 fourth quarter, compared to 2020 fourth quarter reported operating loss of $128 million. Reported net income totaled $468 million in the 2021 fourth quarter, compared to 2020 fourth quarter reported net loss of $164 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $1.42 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted loss per share of $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted operating income in the 2021 fourth quarter totaled $578 million, compared to 2020 fourth quarter adjusted operating income of $148 million. Adjusted operating income in the 2020 fourth quarter excluded impairment charges of $44 million.
Fourth quarter 2021 adjusted net income totaled $430 million, compared to 2020 fourth quarter adjusted net income of $39 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2021 fourth quarter totaled $1.30, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The 2020 fourth quarter adjusted results excluded income tax benefits of $74 million ($0.23 per share), impairment charges of $88 million after-tax ($0.27 per share), and loss on asset sales of $4 million after-tax ($0.01 per share).
Adjusted results also excluded restructuring and merger-related charges, cost reimbursement revenue, and reimbursed expenses. These items totaled $38 million of after-tax profits ($0.12 per share) in the 2021 fourth quarter and an after-tax loss of $185 million ($0.57 per share) in the 2020 fourth quarter. See pages A-3 and A-13 for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.
Base management and franchise fees totaled $737 million in the 2021 fourth quarter, compared to base management and franchise fees of $379 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in these fees is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases due to the ongoing recovery in lodging demand. Other non-RevPAR related franchise fees in the 2021 fourth quarter totaled $186 million, compared to $133 million in the year-ago quarter, aided by higher credit card and residential branding fees.
Incentive management fees totaled $94 million in the 2021 fourth quarter, compared to $44 million in the 2020 fourth quarter. The year-over-year increase was split evenly between the International and U. S. & Canada segments.
Contract investment amortization for the 2021 fourth quarter totaled $19 million, compared to $38 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change largely reflects impairments of investments in management and franchise contracts recorded in the 2020 fourth quarter.
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled a profit of $33 million in the 2021 fourth quarter, compared to a $27 million loss in the year-ago quarter, and reflects the ongoing recovery in lodging demand.
Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses for the 2021 fourth quarter totaled $54 million, compared to $71 million in the year-ago quarter. Expenses in the 2020 fourth quarter included $22 million of impairment charges.
General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2021 fourth quarter totaled $213 million, compared to $183 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase primarily reflects higher compensation and legal costs.
Interest expense, net, totaled $91 million in the fourth quarter compared to $105 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decrease is largely due to lower debt balances.
Equity in losses were $0 million, an improvement of $87 million year over year, largely reflecting impairment charges recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $741 million in the 2021 fourth quarter, compared to fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $317 million. See page A-12 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.
Selected Performance Information
The company added 120 properties (20,440 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2021 fourth quarter, including over 3,500 conversion rooms and approximately 10,000 rooms in international markets. Twenty-three properties (4,955 rooms) exited the system during the quarter. At year end, Marriott's global lodging system totaled 7,989 properties, with more than 1,479,000 rooms.
At year end, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 2,831 properties with roughly 485,000 rooms, including 1,008 properties with more than 202,000 rooms under construction and 98 properties with approximately 19,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts.
In the 2021 fourth quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 124.5 percent (a 124.9 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2020 fourth quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 143.6 percent (a 143.9 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 83.3 percent (an 84 percent increase using actual dollars).
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
At year-end 2021, Marriott's net debt was $8.7 billion, representing total debt of $10.1 billion less cash and equivalents of $1.4 billion. At year-end 2020, the company's net debt was $9.5 billion, representing total debt of $10.4 billion less cash and equivalents of $0.9 billion.
Investment Spending
Marriott anticipates that full year 2022 investment spending will total $600 million to $700 million. Total investment spending includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities.
COVID-19
Due to the numerous uncertainties associated with COVID-19, Marriott cannot presently estimate the impact of this unprecedented situation on its future results, which is highly dependent on the severity and duration of the pandemic and its impacts, but expects that COVID-19 will continue to be material to the company's results.
1 All occupancy, ADR and RevPAR statistics are systemwide constant dollar and include hotels that have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2021 and 2020 reflect properties that are comparable in both years. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2021 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of December 31, 2021, even if they were not open and operating for the full year 2019 or they did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons to pre-pandemic or 2019 are comparing the same time period in each year.
IRPR#1
Tables follow
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES
TABLE OF CONTENTS
QUARTER 4, 2021
Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported
A-1
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A-3
Total Lodging Products
A-4
Key Lodging Statistics
A-7
Adjusted EBITDA
A-12
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures
A-13
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
FOURTH QUARTER 2021 AND 2020
(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
As Reported
As Reported
Percent
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Reported 2021 vs. 2020
REVENUES
Base management fees
$ 217
$ 102
113
Franchise fees 1
520
277
88
Incentive management fees
94
44
114
Gross Fee Revenues
831
423
96
Contract investment amortization 2
(19)
(38)
50
Net Fee Revenues
812
385
111
Owned, leased, and other revenue 3
260
123
111
Cost reimbursement revenue 4
3,374
1,664
103
Total Revenues
4,446
2,172
105
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct 5
227
150
(51)
Depreciation, amortization, and other 6
54
71
24
General, administrative, and other 7
213
183
(16)
Restructuring and merger-related charges
-
262
100
Reimbursed expenses 4
3,317
1,634
(103)
Total Expenses
3,811
2,300
(66)
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
635
(128)
596
Gains and other income, net 8
4
6
(33)
Interest expense
(97)
(112)
13
Interest income
6
7
(14)
Equity in losses 9
-
(87)
100
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
548
(314)
275
(Provision) benefit for income taxes
(80)
150
(153)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ 468
$ (164)
385
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
Earnings (loss) per share - basic
$ 1.43
$ (0.50)
386
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
$ 1.42
$ (0.50)
384
Basic Shares
327.6
326.2
Diluted Shares 10
329.8
326.2
1
Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and
residential branding fees.
2
Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related
impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
3
Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
4
Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of
our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.
5
Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
6
Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,
and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
7
General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
8
Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from
other equity investments.
9
Equity in losses include our equity in losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
10
Basic and fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate earnings (loss) per share for the period in which we had a loss are the same because
inclusion of additional equivalents would be anti-dilutive.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
FOURTH QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2021 AND 2020
(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
As Reported
As Reported
Percent
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Reported 2021 vs. 2020
REVENUES
Base management fees
$ 669
$ 443
51
Franchise fees 1
1,790
1,153
55
Incentive management fees
235
87
170
Gross Fee Revenues
2,694
1,683
60
Contract investment amortization 2
(75)
(132)
43
Net Fee Revenues
2,619
1,551
69
Owned, leased, and other revenue 3
796
568
40
Cost reimbursement revenue 4
10,442
8,452
24
Total Revenues
13,857
10,571
31
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct 5
734
677
(8)
Depreciation, amortization, and other 6
220
346
36
General, administrative, and other 7
823
762
(8)
Restructuring and merger-related charges
8
267
97
Reimbursed expenses 4
10,322
8,435
(22)
Total Expenses
12,107
10,487
(15)
OPERATING INCOME
1,750
84
1,983
Gains and other income, net 8
10
9
11
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(164)
-
*
Interest expense
(420)
(445)
6
Interest income
28
27
4
Equity in losses 9
(24)
(141)
83
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
1,180
(466)
353
(Provision) benefit for income taxes
(81)
199
(141)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ 1,099
$ (267)
512
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
Earnings (loss) per share - basic
$ 3.36
$ (0.82)
510
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
$ 3.34
$ (0.82)
507
Basic Shares
327.2
325.8
Diluted Shares 10
329.3
325.8
*
Calculated percentage is not meaningful.
1
Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and
residential branding fees.
2
Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related
impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
3
Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
4
Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of
our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.
5
Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
6
Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,
and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
7
General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
8
Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from
other equity investments.
9
Equity in losses include our equity in losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
10
Basic and fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate earnings (loss) per share for the period in which we had a loss are the same because
inclusion of additional equivalents would be anti-dilutive.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
($ in millions except per share amounts)
The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share,
to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Percent
Percent
December 31,
December 31,
Better/
December 31,
December 31,
Better/
2021
2020
(Worse)
2021
2020
(Worse)
Total revenues, as reported
$ 4,446
$ 2,172
$ 13,857
$ 10,571
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,374)
(1,664)
(10,442)
(8,452)
Add: Impairments 1
-
22
-
62
Adjusted total revenues **
1,072
530
3,415
2,181
Operating income (loss), as reported
635
(128)
1,750
84
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,374)
(1,664)
(10,442)
(8,452)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
3,317
1,634
10,322
8,435
Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges
-
262
8
267
Add: Impairments2
-
44
11
201
Adjusted operating income **
578
148
291%
1,649
535
208%
Operating income (loss) margin
14%
-6%
13%
1%
Adjusted operating income margin **
54%
28%
48%
25%
Net income (loss), as reported
468
(164)
1,099
(267)
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,374)
(1,664)
(10,442)
(8,452)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
3,317
1,634
10,322
8,435
Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges
-
262
8
267
Add: Impairments3
-
113
15
278
Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
164
-
Add: Loss on asset dispositions4
-
6
-
6
Income tax effect of above adjustments
19
(74)
(17)
(134)
Less: Income tax special items
-
(74)
(98)
(74)
Adjusted net income **
$ 430
$ 39
1003%
$ 1,051
$ 59
1681%
Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported
$ 1.42
$ (0.50)
$ 3.34
$ (0.82)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share**
$ 1.30
$ 0.12
983%
$ 3.19
$ 0.18
1672%
**
Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-13 and A-14 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the
limitations on their use.
1
Includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $22 million and $62 million in the 2020 fourth quarter and 2020 full year, respectively.
2
Includes impairment charges reported in Depreciation, amortization, and other of $11 million in the 2021 full year. Includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment
amortization of $22 million and $62 million; and Depreciation, amortization, and other of $22 million and $139 million in the 2020 fourth quarter and 2020 full year, respectively.
3
Includes impairment charges reported in Depreciation, amortization, and other of $11 million; and Equity in losses of $4 million in the 2021 full year. Includes impairment
charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $22 million and $62 million; Depreciation, amortization, and other of $22 million and $139 million; Equity in losses
of $69 million and $77 million in the 2020 fourth quarter and 2020 full year, respectively.
4
Loss on asset dispositions reported in Gains and other income, net.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS
As of December 31, 2021
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Managed
638
218,798
1,305
334,374
1,943
553,172
Marriott Hotels
109
59,027
186
54,397
295
113,424
Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
154
1
154
Sheraton
27
23,113
186
63,160
213
86,273
Courtyard
170
27,380
105
22,752
275
50,132
Westin
40
21,865
74
22,527
114
44,392
JW Marriott
21
12,712
62
23,100
83
35,812
Renaissance
24
10,607
58
18,045
82
28,652
The Ritz-Carlton
38
11,410
67
16,927
105
28,337
The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments
-
-
5
715
5
715
Four Points
1
134
79
21,884
80
22,018
Le Méridien
1
100
70
19,869
71
19,969
W Hotels
22
6,262
36
9,784
58
16,046
W Hotels Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
160
1
160
Residence Inn
76
12,199
8
982
84
13,181
The Luxury Collection
6
2,296
50
8,937
56
11,233
St. Regis
10
1,968
38
9,020
48
10,988
St. Regis Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
70
1
70
Gaylord Hotels
6
10,220
-
-
6
10,220
Aloft
2
505
42
9,461
44
9,966
AC Hotels by Marriott
7
1,165
69
8,337
76
9,502
Fairfield by Marriott
7
1,539
52
7,144
59
8,683
Delta Hotels
25
6,770
2
477
27
7,247
Autograph Collection
8
2,494
16
2,447
24
4,941
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
33
4,603
33
4,603
SpringHill Suites
26
4,360
-
-
26
4,360
Protea Hotels
-
-
27
3,294
27
3,294
EDITION
4
1,207
9
1,922
13
3,129
Element
2
640
12
2,273
14
2,913
Moxy
-
-
5
887
5
887
TownePlace Suites
6
825
-
-
6
825
Tribute Portfolio
-
-
6
604
6
604
Bulgari
-
-
5
442
5
442
Franchised
4,983
713,781
805
163,955
5,788
877,736
Courtyard
849
113,182
109
20,377
958
133,559
Fairfield by Marriott
1,105
103,791
40
6,797
1,145
110,588
Residence Inn
769
91,776
21
2,818
790
94,594
Marriott Hotels
229
72,456
61
17,980
290
90,436
Sheraton
151
45,711
69
19,428
220
65,139
SpringHill Suites
486
56,257
-
-
486
56,257
TownePlace Suites
469
47,770
-
-
469
47,770
Autograph Collection
128
25,313
95
20,764
223
46,077
Westin
92
31,071
25
7,575
117
38,646
Four Points
159
24,012
61
10,239
220
34,251
Renaissance
60
17,167
28
7,483
88
24,650
Aloft
146
21,002
22
3,561
168
24,563
AC Hotels by Marriott
88
14,527
39
7,136
127
21,663
Moxy
26
4,913
75
14,276
101
19,189
Delta Hotels
57
12,542
10
2,414
67
14,956
The Luxury Collection
11
2,989
52
9,523
63
12,512
Element
71
9,376
2
269
73
9,645
Tribute Portfolio
40
6,554
23
2,944
63
9,498
Le Méridien
23
5,187
16
4,128
39
9,315
JW Marriott
14
6,443
9
2,305
23
8,748
Protea Hotels
-
-
35
2,649
35
2,649
Design Hotels
9
1,313
10
1,062
19
2,375
The Ritz-Carlton
1
429
-
-
1
429
Bulgari
-
-
2
161
2
161
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
1
66
1
66
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS
As of December 31, 2021
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Owned/Leased
26
6,483
38
9,209
64
15,692
Courtyard
19
2,814
4
894
23
3,708
Marriott Hotels
2
1,308
6
2,064
8
3,372
Sheraton
-
-
4
1,830
4
1,830
W Hotels
2
779
2
665
4
1,444
Westin
1
1,073
-
-
1
1,073
Protea Hotels
-
-
5
912
5
912
Renaissance
1
317
2
505
3
822
Autograph Collection 1
-
-
6
576
6
576
The Ritz-Carlton
-
-
2
550
2
550
JW Marriott
-
-
1
496
1
496
The Luxury Collection 2
-
-
4
417
4
417
Residence Inn
1
192
1
140
2
332
St. Regis
-
-
1
160
1
160
Residences
65
6,925
37
2,953
102
9,878
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
38
4,234
13
1,041
51
5,275
St. Regis Residences
11
1,200
8
613
19
1,813
W Residences
10
1,089
4
359
14
1,448
Bulgari Residences
-
-
5
514
5
514
Westin Residences
3
266
-
-
3
266
Marriott Hotels Residences
-
-
2
246
2
246
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
3
115
4
206
Sheraton Residences
-
-
1
50
1
50
EDITION Residences
2
45
-
-
2
45
Le Méridien Residences
-
-
1
15
1
15
Timeshare*
72
18,839
20
3,862
92
22,701
Grand Total
5,784
964,826
2,205
514,353
7,989
1,479,179
*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
1Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.
2 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS
As of December 31, 2021
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Total Systemwide
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Luxury
191
53,154
380
87,996
571
141,150
JW Marriott
35
19,155
72
25,901
107
45,056
The Ritz-Carlton
39
11,839
69
17,477
108
29,316
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
38
4,234
13
1,041
51
5,275
The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments
-
-
5
715
5
715
The Luxury Collection 1
17
5,285
106
18,877
123
24,162
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
3
115
4
206
W Hotels
24
7,041
38
10,449
62
17,490
W Residences
10
1,089
4
359
14
1,448
W Hotels Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
160
1
160
St. Regis
10
1,968
39
9,180
49
11,148
St. Regis Residences
11
1,200
8
613
19
1,813
St. Regis Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
70
1
70
EDITION
4
1,207
9
1,922
13
3,129
EDITION Residences
2
45
-
-
2
45
Bulgari
-
-
7
603
7
603
Bulgari Residences
-
-
5
514
5
514
Full-Service
1,036
354,474
992
275,413
2,028
629,887
Marriott Hotels
340
132,791
253
74,441
593
207,232
Marriott Hotels Residences
-
-
2
246
2
246
Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
154
1
154
Sheraton
178
68,824
259
84,418
437
153,242
Sheraton Residences
-
-
1
50
1
50
Westin
133
54,009
99
30,102
232
84,111
Westin Residences
3
266
-
-
3
266
Renaissance
85
28,091
88
26,033
173
54,124
Autograph Collection 2
136
27,807
117
23,787
253
51,594
Le Méridien
24
5,287
86
23,997
110
29,284
Le Méridien Residences
-
-
1
15
1
15
Delta Hotels
82
19,312
12
2,891
94
22,203
Gaylord Hotels
6
10,220
-
-
6
10,220
Tribute Portfolio
40
6,554
29
3,548
69
10,102
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
34
4,669
34
4,669
Design Hotels
9
1,313
10
1,062
19
2,375
Limited-Service
4,485
538,359
813
147,082
5,298
685,441
Courtyard
1,038
143,376
218
44,023
1,256
187,399
Fairfield by Marriott
1,112
105,330
92
13,941
1,204
119,271
Residence Inn
846
104,167
30
3,940
876
108,107
SpringHill Suites
512
60,617
-
-
512
60,617
Four Points
160
24,146
140
32,123
300
56,269
TownePlace Suites
475
48,595
-
-
475
48,595
Aloft
148
21,507
64
13,022
212
34,529
AC Hotels by Marriott
95
15,692
108
15,473
203
31,165
Moxy
26
4,913
80
15,163
106
20,076
Element
73
10,016
14
2,542
87
12,558
Protea Hotels
-
-
67
6,855
67
6,855
Timeshare*
72
18,839
20
3,862
92
22,701
Grand Total
5,784
964,826
2,205
514,353
7,989
1,479,179
*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations.
1 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which
2Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2021
vs. 2020
2021
vs. 2020
2021
vs. 2020
JW Marriott
$164.65
236.0%
58.5%
36.8%
pts.
$281.62
24.7%
The Ritz-Carlton
$303.96
159.4%
58.5%
29.7%
pts.
$519.73
27.5%
W Hotels
$199.25
255.4%
56.7%
33.7%
pts.
$351.67
43.7%
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$248.83
209.0%
59.2%
35.1%
pts.
$420.40
25.8%
Marriott Hotels
$104.51
323.5%
54.8%
36.4%
pts.
$190.67
42.5%
Sheraton
$103.68
433.6%
52.0%
38.4%
pts.
$199.48
39.8%
Westin
$121.95
295.7%
57.2%
36.5%
pts.
$213.23
43.4%
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$108.11
315.6%
54.2%
36.2%
pts.
$199.57
37.9%
US & Canada Full-Service3
$137.17
267.7%
55.2%
36.0%
pts.
$248.47
28.2%
Courtyard
$77.20
175.5%
58.1%
26.9%
pts.
$132.99
48.0%
Residence Inn
$114.28
92.0%
71.4%
23.2%
pts.
$160.03
29.7%
Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4
$88.24
146.8%
62.3%
27.2%
pts.
$141.66
38.9%
US & Canada - All5
$125.94
240.9%
56.8%
33.9%
pts.
$221.60
37.2%
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2021
vs. 2020
2021
vs. 2020
2021
vs. 2020
JW Marriott
$166.70
242.5%
61.1%
38.1%
pts.
$272.75
28.8%
The Ritz-Carlton
$300.43
163.9%
58.6%
30.5%
pts.
$512.88
26.4%
W Hotels
$199.25
255.4%
56.7%
33.7%
pts.
$351.67
43.7%
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$233.97
214.6%
60.1%
35.8%
pts.
$389.06
27.3%
Marriott Hotels
$91.50
232.3%
53.2%
31.0%
pts.
$172.08
38.4%
Sheraton
$79.57
235.9%
50.3%
28.6%
pts.
$158.28
44.5%
Westin
$112.62
253.7%
55.7%
32.9%
pts.
$202.09
44.6%
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$98.31
223.4%
53.7%
30.9%
pts.
$183.11
37.1%
US & Canada Full-Service3
$114.28
221.2%
54.4%
31.5%
pts.
$209.89
35.4%
Courtyard
$80.95
130.2%
60.4%
24.0%
pts.
$134.06
38.8%
Residence Inn
$100.78
63.1%
71.4%
16.1%
pts.
$141.12
26.4%
Fairfield by Marriott
$71.73
95.8%
62.6%
20.6%
pts.
$114.63
31.5%
Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4
$83.05
94.9%
64.1%
20.6%
pts.
$129.50
32.2%
US & Canada - All5
$96.45
143.6%
60.0%
25.3%
pts.
$160.83
40.9%
1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, and Gaylord Hotels.
Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.
3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.
4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element,
and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2021
vs. 2020
2021
vs. 2020
2021
vs. 2020
Greater China
$66.06
-10.3%
54.8%
-7.3%
pts.
$120.50
1.7%
Asia Pacific excluding China
$58.18
47.4%
48.7%
15.0%
pts.
$119.58
1.8%
Caribbean & Latin America
$106.33
140.5%
54.4%
23.5%
pts.
$195.57
36.6%
Europe
$95.40
391.3%
48.9%
34.5%
pts.
$195.04
45.1%
Middle East & Africa
$129.78
123.5%
66.0%
26.6%
pts.
$196.71
33.4%
International - All1
$83.38
70.3%
53.8%
14.9%
pts.
$154.91
23.2%
Worldwide2
$102.77
136.3%
55.2%
23.6%
pts.
$186.19
35.5%
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2021
vs. 2020
2021
vs. 2020
2021
vs. 2020
Greater China
$63.92
-9.7%
54.1%
-7.0%
pts.
$118.26
2.0%
Asia Pacific excluding China
$60.66
39.5%
49.7%
14.4%
pts.
$122.15
-1.0%
Caribbean & Latin America
$85.85
186.9%
52.0%
26.1%
pts.
$165.11
43.1%
Europe
$80.69
354.0%
46.6%
32.2%
pts.
$173.23
39.9%
Middle East & Africa
$118.93
123.3%
65.2%
26.6%
pts.
$182.41
32.3%
International - All1
$77.92
83.3%
52.3%
17.4%
pts.
$149.10
22.2%
Worldwide2
$90.86
124.5%
57.6%
22.9%
pts.
$157.62
35.2%
1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2021
vs. 2020
2021
vs. 2020
2021
vs. 2020
JW Marriott
$129.28
92.4%
48.2%
21.6%
pts.
$267.98
6.2%
The Ritz-Carlton
$248.07
96.6%
49.8%
19.5%
pts.
$498.03
19.4%
W Hotels
$144.52
97.6%
45.2%
19.2%
pts.
$319.46
13.8%
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$190.53
98.8%
48.4%
20.9%
pts.
$393.72
12.9%
Marriott Hotels
$77.07
75.6%
43.6%
19.1%
pts.
$176.56
-1.1%
Sheraton
$72.30
91.7%
39.0%
17.6%
pts.
$185.56
5.2%
Westin
$90.63
93.3%
44.4%
19.2%
pts.
$203.97
9.7%
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$78.55
82.5%
42.4%
18.3%
pts.
$185.46
3.5%
US & Canada Full-Service3
$101.70
88.4%
43.6%
18.9%
pts.
$233.23
6.9%
Courtyard
$65.92
84.7%
55.1%
24.1%
pts.
$119.62
3.8%
Residence Inn
$103.55
51.0%
69.4%
21.4%
pts.
$149.14
4.6%
Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4
$75.98
71.3%
58.8%
23.4%
pts.
$129.26
3.1%
US & Canada - All5
$95.79
85.1%
47.1%
19.9%
pts.
$203.44
6.8%
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2021
vs. 2020
2021
vs. 2020
2021
vs. 2020
JW Marriott
$130.58
94.6%
50.6%
23.6%
pts.
$258.25
3.8%
The Ritz-Carlton
$243.98
98.2%
49.5%
19.8%
pts.
$492.52
19.1%
W Hotels
$144.52
97.6%
45.2%
19.2%
pts.
$319.46
13.8%
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$178.93
98.9%
49.2%
21.6%
pts.
$363.48
11.6%
Marriott Hotels
$72.81
71.3%
45.0%
17.8%
pts.
$161.95
3.6%
Sheraton
$62.27
70.3%
42.5%
15.2%
pts.
$146.41
9.4%
Westin
$85.34
79.8%
45.7%
17.8%
pts.
$186.94
9.5%
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$76.82
74.9%
45.0%
17.4%
pts.
$170.58
7.5%
US & Canada Full-Service3
$88.85
80.1%
45.5%
17.9%
pts.
$195.14
9.4%
Courtyard
$72.19
72.4%
57.7%
20.7%
pts.
$125.10
10.7%
Residence Inn
$94.83
40.4%
71.0%
16.1%
pts.
$133.47
8.5%
Fairfield by Marriott
$67.17
66.6%
61.3%
19.4%
pts.
$109.53
14.0%
Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4
$76.07
58.2%
62.4%
18.8%
pts.
$121.89
10.4%
US & Canada - All5
$81.55
67.7%
55.2%
18.4%
pts.
$147.84
11.7%
1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, and Gaylord Hotels.
Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.
3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.
4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element,
and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2021
vs. 2020
2021
vs. 2020
2021
vs. 2020
Greater China
$67.01
28.5%
55.5%
9.7%
pts.
$120.67
6.0%
Asia Pacific excluding China
$40.45
0.7%
36.4%
5.5%
pts.
$111.05
-14.5%
Caribbean & Latin America
$78.07
63.3%
43.6%
15.6%
pts.
$179.04
4.8%
Europe
$64.63
81.5%
33.4%
12.8%
pts.
$193.55
11.8%
Middle East & Africa
$84.18
59.6%
51.5%
15.7%
pts.
$163.51
10.8%
International - All1
$63.17
39.1%
44.5%
10.7%
pts.
$142.01
5.8%
Worldwide2
$78.01
61.5%
45.7%
14.9%
pts.
$170.83
8.9%
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2021
vs. 2020
2021
vs. 2020
2021
vs. 2020
Greater China
$64.06
26.9%
54.2%
9.0%
pts.
$118.09
5.8%
Asia Pacific excluding China
$43.23
2.2%
37.8%
6.1%
pts.
$114.50
-14.3%
Caribbean & Latin America
$63.98
74.3%
41.8%
16.6%
pts.
$152.94
5.0%
Europe
$56.23
71.3%
32.6%
11.5%
pts.
$172.71
10.7%
Middle East & Africa
$77.69
60.3%
50.6%
15.5%
pts.
$153.52
11.2%
International - All1
$58.75
40.6%
42.4%
10.8%
pts.
$138.71
4.8%
Worldwide2
$74.66
60.4%
51.3%
16.1%
pts.
$145.56
10.0%
1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS - 2021 vs 2019
In Constant $
Comparable Systemwide Properties1
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2019
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2021
vs. 2019
2021
vs. 2019
2021
vs. 2019
Greater China
$63.92
-27.4%
54.1%
-14.5%
pts.
$118.26
-7.9%
Asia Pacific excluding China
$60.66
-48.4%
49.7%
-24.9%
pts.
$122.15
-22.6%
Caribbean & Latin America
$85.85
-9.2%
52.0%
-8.2%
pts.
$165.11
5.0%
Europe
$80.69
-34.2%
46.6%
-23.4%
pts.
$173.23
-1.2%
Middle East & Africa
$118.93
8.3%
65.2%
-6.9%
pts.
$182.41
19.7%
International - All2
$77.92
-28.2%
52.3%
-17.7%
pts.
$149.10
-3.9%
US & Canada - All
$96.45
-15.3%
60.0%
-9.4%
pts.
$160.83
-1.9%
Worldwide3
$90.86
-19.0%
57.6%
-11.9%
pts.
$157.62
-2.3%
Comparable Systemwide Properties1
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2019
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2021
vs. 2019
2021
vs. 2019
2021
vs. 2019
Greater China
$64.06
-26.2%
54.2%
-12.8%
pts.
$118.09
-8.8%
Asia Pacific excluding China
$43.23
-62.2%
37.8%
-34.7%
pts.
$114.50
-27.4%
Caribbean & Latin America
$63.98
-35.9%
41.8%
-19.9%
pts.
$152.94
-5.4%
Europe
$56.23
-58.7%
32.6%
-39.1%
pts.
$172.71
-9.1%
Middle East & Africa
$77.69
-20.3%
50.6%
-16.9%
pts.
$153.52
6.3%
International - All2
$58.75
-46.6%
42.4%
-26.8%
pts.
$138.71
-12.9%
US & Canada - All
$81.55
-32.5%
55.2%
-17.9%
pts.
$147.84
-10.6%
Worldwide3
$74.66
-36.5%
51.3%
-20.6%
pts.
$145.56
-11.0%
1 The comparisons between 2021 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of December 31, 2021, even if in 2019 they were not open and operating
2 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
3 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
($ in millions)
Fiscal Year 2021
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Net (loss) income, as reported
$ (11)
$ 422
$ 220
$ 468
$ 1,099
Cost reimbursement revenue
(1,780)
(2,338)
(2,950)
(3,374)
(10,442)
Reimbursed expenses
1,833
2,255
2,917
3,317
10,322
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
164
-
164
Interest expense
107
109
107
97
420
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
2
1
2
2
7
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(16)
(41)
58
80
81
Depreciation and amortization
52
50
64
54
220
Contract investment amortization
17
18
21
19
75
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
28
27
28
28
111
Depreciation, amortization and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
10
9
5
7
31
Stock-based compensation
53
43
43
43
182
Restructuring and merger-related charges
1
3
4
-
8
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 296
$ 558
$ 683
$ 741
$ 2,278
Change from 2020 Adjusted EBITDA **
-33%
815%
109%
134%
99%
Fiscal Year 2020
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Net income (loss), as reported
$ 31
$ (234)
$ 100
$ (164)
$ (267)
Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,797)
(1,202)
(1,789)
(1,664)
(8,452)
Reimbursed expenses
3,877
1,241
1,683
1,634
8,435
Interest expense
93
127
113
112
445
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
3
1
12
8
24
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(12)
(64)
27
(150)
(199)
Depreciation and amortization
150
72
53
71
346
Contract investment amortization
25
21
48
38
132
Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses
26
27
27
29
109
Depreciation, amortization and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
7
16
3
78
104
Stock-based compensation
41
50
49
57
197
Restructuring and merger-related (recoveries) charges
(2)
6
1
262
267
Loss on asset dispositions
-
-
-
6
6
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 442
$ 61
$ 327
$ 317
$ 1,147
** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-13 and A-14 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the
limitations on their use.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release and schedules are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income/loss, net income/loss, earnings/loss per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, and certain non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income/loss and diluted earnings/loss per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, certain non-cash impairment charges, loss on extinguishment of debt, losses and gains on asset dispositions, and the income tax effect of these adjustments. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share also exclude the income tax special items primarily related to the income tax benefits arising from the favorable resolution of pre-acquisition Starwood tax audits in 2021 and 2020. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income/loss excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt, interest expense, depreciation and amortization (including depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), certain non-cash impairment charges related to equity investments, benefit (provision) for income taxes, restructuring and merger-related charges (recoveries), and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.
In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, as applicable, we exclude charges incurred under our restructuring plans that we initiated beginning in the 2020 second quarter to achieve cost savings in response to the decline in lodging demand caused by COVID-19 and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Restructuring and merger-related charges" caption of our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), as well as the loss related to the debt extinguishment, as applicable, which we record in the "Loss on extinguishment of debt" caption of our Income Statements, to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We also exclude non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in losses" captions of our Income Statements to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and facilitates our comparison of results before these items with results from other lodging companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in losses" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets and software, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We do not consider interruptions related to COVID-19 when determining which properties to classify as comparable. The comparisons between 2021 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of December 31, 2021, even if in 2019 they were not open and operating for the full year or did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.
