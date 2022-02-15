TALOS ENERGY ANNOUNCES LEASE AGREEMENT FOR MAJOR CARBON SEQUESTRATION HUB IN MISSISSIPPI RIVER INDUSTRIAL CORRIDOR

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced that it had reached an agreement with a large Louisiana landowner to lease approximately 26,000 acres along the Mississippi River industrial corridor for future carbon capture and sequestration ("CCS") projects. Talos also announced today, in a separate press release, its entry into a memorandum of understanding with EnLink Midstream, LLC ("EnLink") to provide integrated CO 2 transportation solutions in the region. These announcements mark the first major CCS project in the Baton Rouge / New Orleans area, known as the "River Bend CCS" project, and the first with an integrated midstream solution dedicated to permanent sequestration activities. Talos will be the project manager and operator of the injection, storage and monitoring and will be joined by its partner, Storegga Limited.

Key highlights include:

Approximately 26,000 acres leased in Iberville , St. James , Assumption and Lafourche Parishes, one of the largest industrial regions in the United States with approximately 80 million metrics tons of CO 2 emitted regionally per year

One Hub-class sequestration project comprised of three distinct sites with a cumulative storage capacity of over 500 million metric tons and identified collectively as River Bend CCS

Located in a superior geologic fairway containing a 3,000+ foot thick saline aquifer column with porosity and permeabilities ideal for sequestration activities

Talos has also secured a right of first refusal on approximately 63,000 additional acres in the area for phased, future expansion in order to meet expected future market demand

Expands the Talos CCS project portfolio to three sequestration projects, including two regional hubs and one point source, spanning the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coasts

Talos EVP – Low Carbon Strategy and Chief Sustainability Officer Robin Fielder commented: "We are excited to announce this significant agreement establishing a major CO 2 sequestration hub along the Mississippi River along with the new transportation infrastructure collaboration with EnLink Midstream. This combination of a large-scale, strategically located sequestration hub plus alignment across the value chain is positioned to deliver turn-key carbon removal solutions in one of the largest and most critical industrial regions in the United States."

Talos President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented: "I'm very proud of the progress our team has made in advancing Talos's CCS business. Today we announced another milestone on our journey to build out one of the largest portfolios of projects along the U.S. Gulf Coast. This project is unique because the Mississippi River corridor is such an important focus area for lowering industrial emissions, and by combining the right storage location and geology, real pipeline infrastructure and two credible and capable operators, the River Bend CCS project can be a model for optimizing those variables to achieve a successful integrated CCS project. We will also be advancing our previously announced projects in the coming year through important engineering and permitting phases while continuing to pursue additional opportunities throughout the Gulf Coast. We remain excited about the trajectory of our CCS business, and in combination with a record 2021 from our Upstream business, have high expectations for the enterprise to continue to unlock unique, differentiated ways to grow long-term shareholder value in the coming year."

ABOUT STOREGGA

Storegga is an independent, UK-based carbon management business at the forefront of the global Net Zero strategy. Storegga champions and delivers carbon capture and storage ("CCS"), hydrogen, and other subsurface renewable projects to accelerate carbon emission reductions and removals. Storegga is the lead developer of the UK's Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage ("CCS") and Hydrogen project, providing essential infrastructure to help the UK meet its net zero targets. The Acorn Project will provide critical backbone infrastructure for the Scottish Cluster. The Scottish Cluster unites communities, industries and businesses to deliver CCS, hydrogen and other low carbon technologies, supporting Scotland, the UK and Europe to meet net zero goals. Storegga has partnered with leading engineering and technology groups at the forefront of their fields to accelerate infrastructure development. The Company has partnered with Carbon Engineering to develop Direct Air Capture ("DAC") in the UK.

Storegga:(https://www.storegga.earth/)

For more information on the Acorn CCS and Hydrogen Project, please visit: About Acorn – Acorn CCS - https://theacornproject.uk/about/

