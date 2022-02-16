Annual contract value exceeds $1 billion in Q4 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021.

"Robust demand for digital transformation projects in both the front and back-office resulted in continued strong growth for Pega," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "In 2022 and beyond, our goal is to capitalize on this demand to become the enterprise standard workflow engine, servicing backbone, and centralized brain for the largest and most demanding enterprises globally."

"As we get closer to exiting the cloud transition, I'm excited to see Pega achieve ACV of $1 billion for the first time in its history," said Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pegasystems. "We're now experiencing improving profitability and cash flow that reveals the underlying power of our subscription model. This increasing profitability and accelerating ACV growth will keep us on the path to becoming a Rule of 40 business."

Financial and performance metrics (1)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31,





Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Total revenue $ 316,184

$ 298,600

6 %

$ 1,211,653

$ 1,017,517

19 % Net (loss) income - GAAP $ (37,246)

$ 4,006

*

$ (63,040)

$ (61,373)

­(3) % Net income (loss) - Non-GAAP $ 3,051

$ 16,817

­(82) %

$ 18,812

$ (26,410)

* Diluted (loss) earnings per share - GAAP $ (0.46)

$ 0.05

*

$ (0.77)

$ (0.76)

(1) % Diluted earnings (loss) per share - Non-GAAP $ 0.04

$ 0.20

­(80) %

$ 0.22

$ (0.33)

*



* not meaningful.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Change

Year Ended December 31,

Change (Dollars in thousands) 2021

2020



2021

2020

Pega Cloud $ 81,446

$ 61,188

$ 20,258 33 %

$ 300,966

$ 208,268

$ 92,698 45 % Maintenance 82,726

76,122

6,604 9 %

320,257

296,709

23,548 8 % Subscription services 164,172

137,310

26,862 20 %

621,223

504,977

116,246 23 % Subscription license (A) 85,022

95,897

(10,875) ­(11) %

336,248

266,352

69,896 26 % Subscription 249,194

233,207

15,987 7 %

957,471

771,329

186,142 24 % Perpetual license 11,250

11,990

(740) ­(6) %

32,172

28,558

3,614 13 % Consulting 55,740

53,403

2,337 4 %

222,010

217,630

4,380 2 % Total revenue $ 316,184

$ 298,600

$ 17,584 6 %

$ 1,211,653

$ 1,017,517

$ 194,136 19 %



(A) Revenue from term licenses. (1) See the Schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP and GAAP measures.

2022 Guidance (1)

As of February 16, 2022, we are providing the following guidance:

(in millions) Year Ended December 31, 2022 Annual contract value growth 20 - 22%



Year Ended December 31, 2022

GAAP

Non-GAAP (1) Revenue $1.46 - $1.49 billion

$1.46 - $1.49 billion Net income (loss) $(71.7) - $(50.4) million

$64.7 - $86.0 million Diluted earnings (loss) per share $(0.89) - $(0.62)

$0.75 - $1.00



(1) A reconciliation of our GAAP and Non-GAAP guidance is contained in the financial schedules at the end of this release.

Quarterly conference call

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EST on February 16, 2022.

Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-800-437-2398 (domestic), 1-323-994-2093 (international), or via webcast (https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1524699&tp_key=509709a596) by logging onto https://www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

Discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures

We believe that Non-GAAP financial measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. The supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be superior to, or a substitute for, financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.

A reconciliation of our Non-GAAP and GAAP measures is at the end of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually, or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:

our future financial performance and business plans;

the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;

the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;

the timing of revenue recognition;

management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model;

variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;

reliance on key personnel;

the impact of actual or threatened public health emergencies, such as the Coronavirus ("COVID-19");

reliance on third-party service providers, including hosting providers;

compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;

the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and Capped Call Transactions;

the relocation of our corporate headquarters;

the continued uncertainties in the global economy;

foreign currency exchange rates;

the potential legal and financial liabilities and damage to our reputation due to cyber-attacks;

security breaches and security flaws;

our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, as well as intellectual property rights claims and other related claims by third parties;

our client retention rate; and

management of our growth.

These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements publicly, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of February 16, 2022.

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity. From maximizing customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, we help the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Pega clients make better decisions and get work done with real-time AI and intelligent automation. And, since 1983, we've built our scalable architecture and low-code platform to stay ahead of rapid change. Our solutions save people time, so our clients' employees and customers can get back to what matters most. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit https://www.pega.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue













Subscription services $ 164,172

$ 137,310

$ 621,223

$ 504,977 Subscription license 85,022

95,897

336,248

266,352 Perpetual license 11,250

11,990

32,172

28,558 Consulting 55,740

53,403

222,010

217,630 Total revenue 316,184

298,600

1,211,653

1,017,517 Cost of revenue













Subscription services 32,240

26,003

120,446

98,886 Subscription license 579

510

2,389

2,644 Perpetual license 77

64

229

284 Consulting 52,267

50,318

213,299

209,099 Total cost of revenue 85,163

76,895

336,363

310,913 Gross profit 231,021

221,705

875,290

706,604 Operating expenses













Selling and marketing 168,245

150,009

625,886

545,693 Research and development 69,065

59,366

260,630

236,986 General and administrative 25,899

18,260

83,506

67,452 Total operating expenses 263,209

227,635

970,022

850,131 (Loss) from operations (32,188)

(5,930)

(94,732)

(143,527) Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (1,476)

1,159

(6,459)

3,704 Interest income 149

131

704

1,223 Interest expense (2,209)

(5,565)

(7,956)

(19,356) (Loss) income on capped call transactions (16,090)

11,881

(23,633)

31,697 Other (loss) income, net (19)

(4)

89

1,370 (Loss) income before (benefit from) income taxes (51,833)

1,672

(131,987)

(124,889) (Benefit from) income taxes (14,587)

(2,334)

(68,947)

(63,516) Net (loss) income $ (37,246)

$ 4,006

$ (63,040)

$ (61,373) (Loss) earnings per share













Basic $ (0.46)

$ 0.05

$ (0.77)

$ (0.76) Diluted $ (0.46)

$ 0.05

$ (0.77)

$ (0.76) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding













Basic 81,692

80,770

81,387

80,336 Diluted 81,692

86,080

81,387

80,336

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Net (loss) income - GAAP $ (37,246)

$ 4,006

*

$ (63,040)

$ (61,373)

(3) % Stock-based compensation (2) 26,463

26,313





115,947

103,068



Capped call transactions 16,090

(11,881)





23,633

(31,697)



Litigation 9,782

1,675





18,198

3,823



Convertible senior notes 952

4,408





2,977

14,813



Headquarters lease —

—





(15,111)

—



Amortization of intangible assets 982

919





3,987

3,970



Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 1,476

(1,159)





6,459

(3,704)



Other —

(384)





15

757



Income tax effects (3) (15,448)

(7,080)





(74,253)

(56,067)



Net income (loss) - Non-GAAP $ 3,051

$ 16,817

(82) %

$ 18,812

$ (26,410)

*























Diluted (loss) earnings per share - GAAP $ (0.46)

$ 0.05

*

$ (0.77)

$ (0.76)

(1) % Non-GAAP adjustments 0.50

0.15





0.99

0.43



Diluted earnings (loss) per share - Non-GAAP $ 0.04

$ 0.20

(80) %

$ 0.22

$ (0.33)

*























Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP 81,692

86,080

(5) %

81,387

80,336

1 % Non-GAAP Adjustments 3,795

—





4,487

—



Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Non-GAAP 85,487

86,080

(1) %

85,874

80,336

7 %



* not meaningful.

(1) We believe that Non-GAAP financial measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. The supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be superior to, or a substitute for, financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.

Our Non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:

Stock-based compensation : We have excluded stock-based compensation from our Non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation.

Capped call transactions : We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance. In addition, we reflect the effect of the capped call transactions on the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding in our Non-GAAP financial measures as we believe it provides investors with useful information when evaluating our financial performance on a per-share basis.

Litigation : Includes legal fees and related expenses arising from proceedings that originated outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these expenses from our Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

Convertible senior notes : In February 2020 , we issued convertible senior notes with an aggregate principal amount of $600 million , due March 1, 2025 , in a private placement. See "Note 11. Debt" in Item 8 of this Annual Report for additional information. We believe excluding the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs provide a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Headquarters lease : In February 2021 , we agreed to accelerate our exit from our then Cambridge, Massachusetts headquarters to October 1, 2021 , in exchange for a one-time payment from our landlord of $18 million which was received in October 2021 . We believe excluding the impact from our Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the modified lease, including the $18 million payment, is not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

Amortization of intangible assets : We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our Non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods.

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) : We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our Non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods.

Other : We have excluded gains and losses on our venture investments and incremental fees incurred due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the live event portion of our 2020 PegaWorld conference. We believe excluding these amounts from our Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

(2) Stock-based compensation:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Cost of revenue $ 4,933

$ 5,160

$ 21,822

$ 20,796 Selling and marketing 12,337

12,315

54,182

46,283 Research and development 6,070

5,819

25,413

22,885 General and administrative 3,123

3,019

14,530

13,104

$ 26,463

$ 26,313

$ 115,947

$ 103,068 Income tax benefit $ (5,382)

$ (5,171)

$ (23,410)

$ (20,464)

(3) Effective income tax rates:



Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020 GAAP 52 %

51 % Non-GAAP 22 %

22 %

Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our Non-GAAP income tax rate by using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including our historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and our ability to realize tax assets. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our Non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan's effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 159,965

$ 171,899 Marketable securities 202,814

293,269 Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities 362,779

465,168 Accounts receivable 182,717

215,827 Unbilled receivables 226,714

207,155 Other current assets 68,008

88,760 Total current assets 840,218

976,910 Unbilled receivables 129,789

113,278 Goodwill 81,923

79,231 Other long-term assets 541,601

434,843 Total assets $ 1,593,531

$ 1,604,262 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 15,281

$ 24,028 Accrued expenses 63,890

59,261 Accrued compensation and related expenses 120,946

123,012 Deferred revenue 275,844

232,865 Other current liabilities 9,443

20,969 Total current liabilities 485,404

460,135 Convertible senior notes, net 590,722

518,203 Operating lease liabilities 87,818

59,053 Other long-term liabilities 13,499

24,699 Total liabilities 1,177,443

1,062,090 Total stockholders' equity 416,088

542,172 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,593,531

$ 1,604,262

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020 Net (loss) $ (63,040)

$ (61,373) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities





Non-cash items 161,690

93,795 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net (59,532)

(32,985) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 39,118

(563) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 72,503

(321,683) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (121,843)

423,448 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,712)

2,334 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,934)

103,536 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 171,899

68,363 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 159,965

$ 171,899

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE ("ACV")

(in thousands, except percentages)

Annual contract value ("ACV") - ACV represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement date. The contract's total value is divided by its duration in years to calculate ACV for term license and Pega Cloud contracts. Maintenance revenue for the quarter then ended is multiplied by four to calculate ACV for maintenance. ACV is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors, particularly during our subscription transition. Foreign currency exchange rate changes were a 1% headwind to ACV growth in 2021.



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Change Pega Cloud $ 363,970

$ 266,642

$ 97,328 37 % Maintenance 330,904

304,488

26,416 9 % Subscription services 694,874

571,130

123,744 22 % Subscription license (1) 307,750

264,346

43,404 16 %

$ 1,002,624

$ 835,476

$ 167,148 20 %



(1) ACV from term licenses.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

BACKLOG

(in thousands, except percentages)

Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog") - Expected future revenue from existing non-cancellable contracts:

As of December 31, 2021:



Subscription services

Subscription products (1)

Perpetual license

Consulting

Total Maintenance

Pega Cloud







1 year or less $ 234,917

$ 330,426

$ 153,467

$ 10,952

$ 41,411

$ 771,173 58 % 1-2 years 65,502

220,231

14,968

4,505

8,917

314,123 23 % 2-3 years 38,432

124,969

1,955

2,252

5,512

173,120 13 % Greater than 3 years 28,157

55,937

1,765

—

619

86,478 6 %

$ 367,008

$ 731,563

$ 172,155

$ 17,709

$ 56,459

$ 1,344,894 100 % % of Total 28 %

54 %

13 %

1 %

4 %

100 %

Change since December 31, 2020























$ 37,093

$ 141,426

$ 53,341

$ 5,800

$ 34,847

$ 272,507



11 %

24 %

45 %

49 %

161 %

25 %





(1) Backlog from term licenses.

As of December 31, 2020:



Subscription services

Subscription products (1)

Perpetual license

Consulting

Total Maintenance

Pega Cloud







1 year or less $ 227,803

$ 248,223

$ 105,920

$ 11,514

$ 19,226

$ 612,686 57 % 1-2 years 54,509

193,064

7,962

395

346

256,276 24 % 2-3 years 28,320

104,542

4,928

—

851

138,641 13 % Greater than 3 years 19,283

44,308

4

—

1,189

64,784 6 %

$ 329,915

$ 590,137

$ 118,814

$ 11,909

$ 21,612

$ 1,072,387 100 % % of Total 31 %

55 %

11 %

1 %

2 %

100 %





(1) Backlog from term licenses.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING GUIDANCE

(in millions, except per share amounts)



Year Ended December 31, 2022

Low

High Annual contract value growth 20 %

22 %







Revenue (GAAP and Non-GAAP) $ 1,460

$ 1,490







Net loss (GAAP) $ (71.7)

$ (50.4) Stock-based compensation 146.2

146.2 Litigation 24.0

24.0 Convertible senior notes 2.7

2.7 Amortization of intangible assets 3.9

3.9 Foreign currency transaction (gain) (2.0)

(2.0) Income tax effects (38.4)

(38.4) Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 64.7

$ 86.0







Diluted earnings (loss) per share - GAAP $ (0.89)

$ (0.62) Non-GAAP adjustments 1.64

1.62 Diluted earnings (loss) per share - Non-GAAP $ 0.75

$ 1.00







Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP 81

81 Incremental dilutive shares for Non-GAAP 5

5 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Non-GAAP 86

86

