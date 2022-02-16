BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE - APTS), MoneyGram International, Inc. (Nasdaq - MGI), Resonant Inc. (Nasdaq - RESN)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky or Marc Ackerman at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE - APTS)

Under the terms of the agreement, Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. ("PAC") will be acquired by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. ("BREIT"). BREIT will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of PAC for $25.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.8 billion. The investigation concerns whether the PAC Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether BREIT is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/preferred-apartment-communities-inc-nyse-apts/.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (Nasdaq - MGI)

Under the terms of the agreement, MoneyGram will be acquired by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC ("MDP"). Under the terms of the agreement, MoneyGram shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash for each share of MoneyGram stock they hold. The investigation concerns whether the MoneyGram Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether MDP is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is less than the 52-week high of $12.36 for the Company's shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/moneygram-international-inc-nasdaq-mgi-2/.

Resonant Inc. (Nasdaq - RESN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Resonant will be acquired by Murata Electronics North America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("Murata"). Murata will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of Resonant for $4.50 per share in an all-cash transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Resonant Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Murata is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $7.16 for the Company's shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/resonant-inc-nasdaq-resn/.

