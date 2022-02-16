Chico's FAS, Inc. Announces Strategic Technology Partnership with fabric, Inc.

FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (the "Company" or "Chico's FAS") announces its newly-formed strategic relationship with fabric, Inc. ("fabric"), beginning a foundational transformation that will enable Chico's FAS to deliver vastly improved speed-to-market for new initiatives designed to accelerate growth and continue the momentum of all Chico's FAS brands.

Chico's FAS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chico’s FAS, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

This new technology foundation includes omni-channel Order Management and Inventory Systems to power all forms of commerce across the Company. Chico's FAS is embracing fabric's modern modular architecture, enabling swift implementation across a host of consumer-facing innovations, while fabric will be able to harness Chico's FAS' superior understanding of omni-channel boutique retail, resulting in a superior product for both companies. These best-in-class microservices and tools will help drive the Company's current and future innovations, including ship-to-store, same-day-delivery, social commerce, and the Company's Virtual Stylist program. Chico's FAS will also leverage fabric's platform for inventory management, enabling a single source of truth along with superior accuracy and transparency across all three brands and improved customer experiences.

Jay Topper, Chief Digital Officer of Chico's FAS, commented, "fabric understood our strategy and brought to the table a technology solution and vision that fit perfectly. We were drawn to their business-first thinking and modular architecture, which in today's commerce world is a must-have. We believe this relationship developed at the perfect time for both of our companies. From top to bottom, fabric's like-minded team could not be more culturally aligned to Chico's FAS. Superior order management capabilities are at the center of today's and tomorrow's commerce solutions. There just aren't many platforms out there that understand this and could check all our boxes, but fabric did."

"We are thrilled that Chico's FAS has partnered with fabric to drive their innovative customer-centric approach," said Faisal Masud, CEO of fabric, "We are continuously impressed by their strategy, ideas, and commitment to their customers. Our approach to headless, composable, and API-driven capabilities will give Chico's FAS the tools they need to stay ahead of the curve in today's rapidly changing omni-channel retail environment. We could not have picked a more perfect anchor client for what we also consider to be the heartbeat of the commerce ecosystem."

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands - Chico's®, White House Black Market® and Soma® - each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through StyleConnect™, the Company's proprietary digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer.

As of October 30, 2021, the Company operated 1,279 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 59 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com , www.chicosofftherack.com , www.whbm.com and www.soma.com as well as through third-party channels.

To learn more about Chico's FAS, please visit our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com . The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

Media Contact:

Sheila Smith for Chico's FAS

ssmith@sequel-inc.com

(203) 917-8644

About fabric

Fabric is the headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth. Customers like BuildDirect, GNC, and MSC trust fabric for its open and modular design that allows them to be live within weeks without having to replatform. Fabric is a force multiplier on retailers' existing technology investments proven to grow digital revenue by up to 3x. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, fabric is backed by Stripes, B Capital Group, Greycroft, Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Innovation Global Capital, Ascend Venture Capital, Expa and BC Partners. To learn more, visit https://fabric.inc .

Media Contact:

Mission North for fabric, Inc.

fabric@missionnorth.com

703-795-1928

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chico’s FAS, Inc.