FlexGen Launches Plug & Play EV Charging Services

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexGen Power Systems , Inc. ("FlexGen", or the "Company"), a leading energy storage solution and software technology provider, has launched Plug & Play FlexGen Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Services utilizing its updated HybridOS 9.3 energy management system platform. FlexGen's EV Charging Solution provides a containerized energy storage system that guarantees efficient and economical charging and optimizes energy consumption to ensure maximum value to the charging network operator. FlexGen's EV Charging technology aligns well with the Biden administration's plan to allocate $5 billion to states to fund electric vehicle chargers along the interstate highway system.

In addition to energy services for EV Charging, HybridOS 9.3 expands Microgrid capabilities to ensure the charging stations can still deliver regardless of what is happening on the power grid.

"EV's are the future, and flexible, advanced, available EV charging is the most important step to realizing that future. With Hybrid OS, FlexGen is perfectly positioned to meet the Biden Administration's plan to provide onsite charging along the national highway system," said Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen. "We're committed to delivering solutions that allow our customers to meet the full-range of operational and commercial demands today, while anticipating the needs of tomorrow. Software is the key to meeting those needs. In fact, software is quickly becoming the most important aspect of the energy grid."

FlexGen's New EV Charging with HybridOS

Intelligent Energy Management: HybridOS combined with our energy storage systems provides the flexibility to optimize the energy used for charging sessions. The platform integrates seamlessly with on-site energy resources, reducing charging site demand costs within the constraints of our customers' existing interconnect. The intelligence of the software supports both greenfield and brownfield EV charging needs.

Value Driven Performance: HybridOS automatically optimizes energy usage and power demand for the charging station ensuring it never exceeds physical limits and minimizes demand charge rates.

FlexGen's Built-in EV Charging Services + Market Participation with HybridOS: FlexGen enables participation in regional power markets and demand response programs with integrated energy storage systems and EV charging solutions.

FlexGen runs a rapidly growing fleet of energy storage assets operating throughout the United States with Investor-Owned Utilities, Municipalities, Cooperative Utilities, and Independent Power Producers.

Based in Durham, N.C., FlexGen is a leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today's energy transition. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our clients and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. To learn more, please visit www.flexgen.com .

