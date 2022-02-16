GDIT Awarded $162M DISA Identity, Credential and Access Management Phase III Production OTA Agreement

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it has been awarded the Identity, Credential and Access Management (ICAM) Other Transaction Authority (OTA) Phase III production agreement by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). The agreement has a total estimated value of $162 million with a one-year base period and four option years.

GDIT has been awarded the Identity, Credential and Access Management (ICAM) Other Transaction Authority (OTA) Phase III production agreement by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). (PRNewswire)

GDIT is delivering the DISA ICAM solution that will secure identity, access and account management for Department of Defense (DoD) applications. Phases I and II, which were awarded to GDIT, included the successful completion of a pilot prototype. In Phase III, GDIT will continue to onboard DoD's financial management applications into the ICAM solution while expanding the scope of the program to include non-financial management applications.

GDIT's ICAM solution for DISA will enable interoperability with other agencies, which reduces cost and enhances security for DoD mission partners. This interoperability, combined with ICAM's automation capabilities, also enables Joint All-Domain Command and Control's (JADC2) goal of sharing data securely and seamlessly among agencies to support faster decision-making. This centralized approach leverages GDIT's expertise in cyber and cloud to improve DoD's security architecture.

"DoD and DISA's enterprise ICAM solution will serve as a critical pillar of its cybersecurity strategy and ultimate push toward a zero-trust architecture," said Amy Gilliland, GDIT president. "As a foundational element of JADC2, it is also key to DoD's vision of a connected joint force. We are looking forward to partnering with the DoD to achieve this vision."

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology