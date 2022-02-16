InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Utilize an Entire Tube of Caulk (RHO-1701)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to use a soft/flexible tube of caulk, filler, or sealant with ease," said an inventor, from N. Chesterfield, Va., "so I invented the FLEXIBLE TUBE CAULKING GUN. My design gives users a tool that allows them to dispense the soft/flexible tubes of caulk, fillers, and sealants."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to utilize a caulking gun. In doing so, it prevents filler/sealant waste. As a result, it increases efficiency and it reduces frustration and hand fatigue. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, plumbers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

