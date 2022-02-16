InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Text-To-Voice Device for Vehicles (SKC-629)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a safe, simple and easy way to enjoy text-to-voice information content while driving," said one of two inventors, from Wentzville, Mo., "so we invented the AUDIO ASSIST. Our design enables you to keep your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road."

The invention provides an effective way to listen to any digital text material while in a vehicle. In doing so, it enables the user to multi-task while driving or traveling. As a result, it could enhance in-vehicle entertainment and it provides added safety. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers.

