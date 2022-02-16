INVO to Launch Additional INVO Center in Tampa, Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a commercial-stage fertility company focused on expanding access to advanced treatment worldwide with its INVOcell® medical device and the IVC procedure it enables, today announced plans to open its next INVO Center in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa INVO Center will focus on patients in need of advanced fertility care utilizing the efficient, effective, and affordable INVOcell® solution. The company currently has three operational INVO Centers treating patients in Birmingham, Alabama, Atlanta, Georgia, and Monterrey, Mexico, with another scheduled to open in the San Francisco area.

"Following significant diligence and in consultation with industry experts, we are excited to announce Tampa as the next INVO Center location," commented Steve Shum, CEO of INVO. "The characteristics and demographics of the Tampa market lend themselves perfectly to our INVO Center approach focused on expanding access to advanced fertility services for the significantly underserved patient population. By leveraging the blueprint and experiences from our earlier centers, we look forward to opening the clinic in 2022 and advancing our mission of democratizing fertility care. We are also actively conducting due diligence in several other markets as we look to initiate further expansion of our INVO Center commercialization platform."

The company expects to engage physician partners, similar to the models deployed in its other centers.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a commercial-stage fertility company expanding access to advanced treatment worldwide. Our primary mission is to implement new medical technologies aimed at increasing the availability of affordable, high-quality, patient-centered fertility care. Our patented medical device, the INVOcell®, enables a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation. This treatment solution is the world's first intravaginal culture technique for the incubation of oocytes and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. This technique, designated as "IVC," provides patients a more natural and intimate experience in comparison to other assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatments. The IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional in vitro fertilization (IVF) and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination (IUI). Our commercialization strategy involves the opening of dedicated INVO Centers focused on offering the INVOcell® and IVC procedure (with 3 centers in North America now operational), as well as selling our technology solution into existing fertility clinics. For more information, please visit www.invobio.com.

