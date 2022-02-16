Lilly, Breastcancer.org, For the Breast of Us, Living Beyond Breast Cancer, and Susan G. Komen join together for new education initiative to support people with early breast cancer at high risk for recurrence

Lilly and Breast Cancer Advocacy Organizations Collaborate to Drive Awareness of the Complexities of Early Breast Cancer and the Risk of Recurrence Lilly, Breastcancer.org, For the Breast of Us, Living Beyond Breast Cancer, and Susan G. Komen join together for new education initiative to support people with early breast cancer at high risk for recurrence

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breast cancer is a complex disease with many factors that influence whether the cancer will return or spread, yet few resources exist to help people diagnosed with breast cancer understand these risk factors. In recognizing the need for more education about breast cancer recurrence, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today launched a new education campaign in collaboration with Breastcancer.org, For the Breast of Us, Living Beyond Breast Cancer, and Susan G. Komen. This campaign aims to educate, support, connect, and empower people diagnosed with early breast cancer (EBC) that has a high risk of recurrence.

More than 290,650 women and 2,710 men are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. in 2022.1 Resources often describe early stage breast cancer as treatable and survivable. However, most people are at some risk of recurrence — and understanding individual risk factors is critical. This new initiative is focused on people diagnosed with the most common subtype of EBC: hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-).

"Too often, the risk of breast cancer coming back or progressing to metastatic disease is not part of the care team discussion as people navigate diagnosis, treatment, and care. We believe patients benefit from open conversations about breast cancer recurrence," said Jean Sachs, CEO, Living Beyond Breast Cancer (LBBC). "LBBC is proud to work alongside Breastcancer.org, For the Breast of Us, and Susan G. Komen to collaborate with Lilly in launching this educational campaign."

This initiative provides educational materials and other resources specifically developed for people with HR+, HER2- EBC and their care partners to better understand the complexity of the disease, including the risk of recurrence. The campaign features a digital fact sheet, patient conversation guide, and infographic, all of which explain the clinical characteristics associated with an increased risk of breast cancer recurrence and provide tools in planning treatment in partnership with a care team. Learn more about the campaign's educational resources here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8982751-lilly-advocacy-organizations-drive-awareness-complexities-early-breast-cancer/.

"When people are diagnosed with early breast cancer, the initial focus is understandably on selecting and undergoing treatment that will prevent or delay cancer recurrence. However, the risk of developing recurrence may be difficult to comprehend and patients can benefit from additional resources to help understand or augment the information provided by their doctors," said Stacy Moulder, M.D., senior medical director of Lilly Oncology.

Dr. Moulder continued, "This initiative provides patients with comprehensive information on the factors that may affect the risk of breast cancer recurrence. Lilly's collaboration with advocacy organizations, each of which play a vital role in the breast cancer community, will drive the conversation about risk of breast cancer recurrence further and enable patients to have more informed, proactive discussions with their doctors."

About Early Breast Cancer

Early breast cancer (EBC) is cancer that has not spread beyond the breast or underarm lymph nodes. The most common type of breast cancer is HR+, HER2-. Most EBC is treatable and does not return. However, there are many factors that may influence whether the breast cancer returns.

About Breastcancer.org

Breastcancer.org is a leading patient-focused resource for breast health and breast cancer education and support. Their mission is to engage and empower people with research, expert information, and a dynamic peer support community to help them make the best decisions for their lives. The nonprofit organization, founded in 2000 by Chief Medical Officer Marisa C. Weiss, M.D., has reached 194 million people worldwide since inception. Visit www.Breastcancer.org for more information.

About For the Breast of Us

For the Breast of Us is the first online inclusive community for women of color affected by breast cancer. Our mission is to empower women of color affected by breast cancer to make the rest of their lives the best of their lives through education, advocacy, and community. Visit breastofus.com for more information.

About Living Beyond Breast Cancer

Living Beyond Breast Cancer is a national nonprofit organization that seeks to create a world that understands there is more than one way to have breast cancer. To fulfill its mission of providing trusted information and a community of support to those impacted by the disease, Living Beyond Breast Cancer offers on-demand emotional, practical, and evidence-based content. Thirty years since its inception, the organization remains committed to creating a culture of acceptance — where sharing the diversity of the lived experience of breast cancer fosters self-advocacy and hope. For more information, visit www.LBBC.org or call (855) 807-6386.

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/

About Lilly Oncology

For more than 50 years, Lilly has been dedicated to delivering life-changing medicines and support to people living with cancer and those who care for them. Lilly is determined to build on this heritage and continue making life better for all those affected by cancer around the world. To learn more about Lilly's commitment to people with cancer, please visit www.LillyOncology.com.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at lilly.com and lilly.com/newsroom. P-LLY

1 American Cancer Society. Cancer Statistics Center. http://cancerstatisticscenter.cancer.org. Accessed February 4, 2022.

