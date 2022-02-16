More than 47,000 Collaborative Robots Shipped to Warehouses by 2026 and 37 Other Technology Stats You Need to Know

ABI Research's latest whitepaper highlights 38 technology stats you need to know for 2022 and beyond

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic quickened the pace of digital transformation, placing technologies at the very center of how people live and work--and that pace shows no signs of slowing down. In its new whitepaper, 38 Technology Stats You Need to Know for 2022, global technology intelligence firm ABI Research has identified and highlighted the most impactful forecasts that illuminate the direction in which digital transformation is truly heading.

"From among the many millions of data points ABI Research creates each year, we have focused on the most enlightening stats that will matter most in the years ahead. The rise of always-on 5G portable devices, an explosion of edge AI adoption, a proliferation of smart manufacturing platforms, the formation of the metaverse, and a growing concentration on cybersecurity are just some of the many changes on the horizon that are indicative of a more connected, more vulnerable, and ultimately, more technology-driven world," Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research explains.

Supply Chain Management and Logistics stats highlighted in the whitepaper include:

Shipments of collaborative robots to warehouses worldwide is expected to cross 47,000 by 2026 at a CAGR of over 37%.

This represents dramatic growth over the under 10,000 units shipped to warehouses globally last year and the just over 2,000 collaborative robots shipped in 2020.

"Collaborative robots can carry out multiple tasks with maximum precision, whereas typical warehouse robots only perform one task at a time. They are also able to perform better with every iteration through machine learning and are more mobile and lightweight than conventional robots. As collaborative robots offer various possibilities to enhance warehouse operations and perform better than comparable solutions, it's not surprising that they are surging in popularity and will continue to do so in the coming years," says Adhish Luitel, Industry Analyst at ABI Research.

Autonomous mobile robot shipments for last mile delivery will increase from 7,000 in 2021 to 309,000 in 2030.

Susan Beardslee, Principal Analyst at ABI Research explains, "The challenges of last-mile delivery include shrinking delivery timelines and profitability concerns with approximately 50% of all shipping costs attributed to last mile. There are scaling issues based on available staff and fleet. It is critical that businesses fully optimize the final leg of the transportation journey to, not only materially reduce the cost of delivery, but also to offer a consistent end customer experience. Government exemptions at the federal and state levels have allowed for miles of real-life operations for at least the next several years."

"While there are still fundamental challenges ahead–political tumult, an entrenched endemic, and a broken supply chain–these statistics should provide insights and actionable data needed to chart a successful course in 2022 and beyond," Carlaw concludes.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

