NATURE'S SUNSHINE APPOINTS TRENT MCCAUSLAND AS VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL SUSTAINABILITY & TRANSPARENCY

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company of premium-quality herbal and nutritional products, recently appointed Trent McCausland as Vice President of Global Sustainability & Transparency.

This new role is part of Nature's Sunshine's commitment to sustainable improvements to its sourcing, manufacturing and other operations processes, which will be outlined in the company's inaugural sustainability report to be released in March 2022. As Vice President of Global Sustainability & Transparency, McCausland will be responsible for ensuring that Nature's Sunshine's ingredients are provided by suppliers who apply sustainable harvesting and ethical labor practices, and Nature's Sunshine's manufacturing facilities continue reducing their environmental footprint.

"I'm pleased to announce Trent's appointment as our head of sustainable initiatives," said Terrence Moorehead, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nature's Sunshine. "Our mission is to share the healing power of nature with the world and, as part of that mission, we must help protect the farmers and global communities who make our work possible. Trent's passion for sustainability and supply chain experience make him a natural leader as we continue to transform our business to be of and for nature."

With over 20 years of experience in multiple positions across Nature's Sunshine's supply chain team, McCausland's cross-functional leadership and collaboration have been vital in successfully navigating challenges to continue providing global markets with Nature's Sunshine's industry-leading products. As the leader of the company's manufacturing task force, McCausland was instrumental in reorganizing and streamlining the supply chain team to improve efficiency and productivity.

"I am honored to take on this role and help guide Nature's Sunshine to reach its sustainability goals," said McCausland. "The company has already taken many great steps toward becoming more socially and environmentally responsible and we are creating a great path forward to promote the health and wellness of individuals, communities and our planet."

McCausland joined Nature's Sunshine in 2000, after starting his career with Dura Pharmaceuticals.

