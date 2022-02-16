- New LTE Cat1 and Cat4 global SKUs with Telit value-added services complete the extensive Telit LE910C1 and LE910C4 module families, powered by the Qualcomm® 9207 LTE IoT modem

Telit LTE IoT Modules Portfolio Adds Global SKUs - New LTE Cat1 and Cat4 global SKUs with Telit value-added services complete the extensive Telit LE910C1 and LE910C4 module families, powered by the Qualcomm® 9207 LTE IoT modem

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced two additional modules based on the Qualcomm 9207 LTE IoT modem, the LE910C1-WWX and LE910C4-WWX, for its LTE IoT portfolio to enable single-SKU global deployments. The new LTE Cat1 and Cat4 modules complete the extensive Telit LE910C1 and LE910C4 families and are the latest examples of Telit's "design once, use anywhere" philosophy. For more information, visit https://contact.telit.com/lte-cat1-4.

(PRNewsfoto/Telit) (PRNewswire)

The new LE910C1-WWX (Cat1) and LE910C4-WWX (Cat 4) modules are ideal for a wide variety of both data and voice IoT applications and for global deployments, with comprehensive bands support, including 900 MHz band for U.S. utility private LTE networks. The two new global SKUs enable telematics and tracking applications, requiring mobility across various geographies, among others. The 3GPP Release 10 compliant modules are certified by two of the largest U.S. mobile operators, enabling device vendors to expand their IoT solutions quickly and confidently from other countries to the U.S. market.

Both new modules are members of Telit's flagship xE910 family, whose "design once, use anywhere" philosophy enables developers to use the LE910C1-WWX or LE910C4-WWX as pin-to-pin compatible replacements for their existing devices based on the family's modules for 2G, 3G and LTE. This design helps developers minimize development costs and lead time, and speed time-to-revenue by getting their new devices to the global market faster.

The LE910C1-WWX and LE910C4-WWX also support Voice over LTE (VoLTE), as well as 2G and 3G fallback for ubiquitous cellular coverage, on-board GNSS positioning capability, and:





Telit IoT AppZone , which simplifies product design with advanced yet easy-to-use tools and APIs. AppZone also reduces bill-of-materials (BOM) costs and design complexity by embedding application code right in the module, eliminating the need for a microcontroller.





Telit OneEdge , which simplifies the design, deployment and management of large-scale IoT implementations by providing a unified, dashboard-style view of hundreds or thousands of devices.

Telit simWISE (roadmap feature), which embeds the SIM in the module to enable ultra-compact devices form factors and reduce manufacturing costs. simWISE also eliminates expensive truck rolls by enabling remote device provisioning.

"We are pleased to see Telit expand their offering of solutions based on the Qualcomm 9207 LTE IoT modem with the new LE910C1-WWX and LE910C4-WWX modules. The Qualcomm 9207 LTE IoT modem is purpose built and ideally suited for critical infrastructure applications with on-chip compute, communication and security capabilities. We are pleased to continue working with Telit to support IoT ecosystem members in adopting modern, reliable and secure IoT solutions, enabling faster time-to-commercialization and cost-effective options to proliferate next-generation IoT devices across industries," said Vieri Vanghi, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Europe, Inc.

"The new LE910C1-WWX and LE910C4-WWX modules combine Telit's 'design once, use anywhere' philosophy with a single global SKU, so device vendors and solution providers can slash the cost and lead time of getting their IoT products to market virtually anywhere in the world," said Marco Stracuzzi, head of product marketing, Telit. "And with Telit's IoT AppZone, OneEdge and simWISE solutions, vendors and solution providers can further simplify the design, deployment and management of their LE910C1/C4-WWX-powered devices."

About Telit

Telit simplifies onboarding of connected 'things' with a portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules; cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services; edge and cloud software; and data orchestration, IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. With over two decades of pioneering IoT innovation experience, Telit delivers award-winning, secure, integrated IoT solutions for many of the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers, so they can connect and manage IoT at any scale.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit www.Telit.com.

