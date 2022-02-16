TerraNova Capital acts as Sole Placement Agent to ATSG and adviser to RunTide Capital for $57MM Funding

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraNova Capital Structured Finance, the credit advisory and specialty finance group of TerraNova Capital Equities, Inc., announces the closing of a $57 Million Term Loan for ATSG, Inc., a RunTide Capital Portfolio Company. TerraNova Structured Finance acted as sole placement agent for this facility. In addition to the refinancing of ATSG's existing debt facility, the funds were used in the acquisition of a leading technology platform and managed services provider by ATSG

"In successfully executing this refinancing and expansion of ATSG's credit facility, TerraNova Structured Finance has provided the Company with the funding necessary to support ATSG's continued growth," said Todd Coffin, Senior Managing Director of TerraNova.

"TerraNova was a great adviser throughout the transaction. We were grateful for their ability to bring many options and solutions to the table," said Chuck Auster, partner of RunTide Capital and Chairman of the ATSG Board.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative solutions to enhance today's digital enterprise and end-user experiences. ATSG provides Intelligent IT through Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) to a variety of customers; leveraging an offerings portfolio of rediTech, rediManage, rediCloud, and rediSecure, which delivers reliable, elastic, dynamic infrastructure, collaboration, applications, as well as world-class IT operations.

About TerraNova Structured Finance:

TerraNova Structured Finance is the structured finance advisory group of TerraNova Capital, a 20-year-old financial advisory firm focused on the small-to-middle market. TerraNova Capital is comprised of two divisions; TerraNova Capital Equities, Inc. (Member FINRA/SIPC), the investment bank, provides financial and capital solutions to its clients, while TerraNova Capital Partners, Inc. focuses on merger and acquisition (M&A) advice and merchant banking.www.terracap.com

About RunTide Capital RunTide Capital is a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies. The Founding Partners are seasoned investors with deep operating experience, having started their careers as founders and C-level executives of high-growth technology companies.

