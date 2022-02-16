YouMail Expands Call Protection Offerings in The United Kingdom

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YouMail today announced that it now provides consumers in the United Kingdom with several new options for blocking robocalls.

Hullo Mail is a visual voicemail app that provides a spam-protected voicemail inbox. Users can easily replace their mobile phone voicemail with Hullo Mail. Users can then notify the app about problematic numbers, which are no longer allowed to ring their phone or leave messages. Those spam reports can be further gathered and provided to the authorities and any carriers that are likely to have initiated them to help contribute to shutting off and/or investigating the makers of such unwanted calls.

Another Number gives consumers a spam-protected phone number they can add to their mobile phone. Another Number automatically blocks the worst offenders of robocalling and robotexting so they never get through to ring the phone. In this way, users can give out this extra phone number as their business line so the only calls that get through are those highly likely to be wanted.

Unwanted robocalls are a meaningful problem in the United Kingdom. Ofcom research suggests that over 80% of UK residents, or roughly 45 million people, received a scam call or text during the summer of 2021 alone. YouMail's data from the HulloMail and Another Number user bases backs this up. Users protected by Hullo Mail get roughly 15% fewer voicemails, suggesting that a significant percentage of voicemail is now spam.

"The robocall problem is especially big in the UK now, where registering for the Telephone Preference Service does not appear to make a material difference in the number of calls people get," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "YouMail is now moving beyond the US to provide spam-free voicemail inboxes and second-line service to help address that problem."

YouMail protects consumers, enterprises, and carriers from harmful phone calls. YouMail protects consumers with app-based call protection services in the US and the UK, with the YouMail, Another Number, and Hullo Mail apps. YouMail protects consumer-facing enterprises by detecting and helping to shut down imposter traffic that can lead to financial or brand damage. We protect carriers with robocall mitigation services that detect when bad traffic is originating, traversing, or terminating on their networks. Our direct consumer solutions answer over a billion live calls per year across well over 10 million registered users, powering America's most robust telephone sensor network in identifying and providing zero-hour protection against illegal calling campaigns and cyberattacks. We also operate the YouMail Robocall Index™, the nation's definitive source on telephone network activity and attacks. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.

