aptihealth Names Elizabeth Rushforth as Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary

BOSTON and ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- aptihealth, the first tech-driven behavioral health provider built to transform higher acuity care, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Rushforth as its Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. With more than two decades of experience in regulatory compliance, corporate law, and securities, Ms. Rushforth will serve as the primary counsel and legal expert for aptihealth, helping to drive strategic business initiatives and maximize organizational growth with minimal risk.

aptihealth | Transforming Behavioral Healthcare (PRNewsfoto/aptihealth) (PRNewswire)

Most recently, Ms. Rushforth served as EVP, Chief Legal Officer, Chief Compliance Officer & Corporate Secretary for COTA, Inc., a healthcare data and analytics company.

"Ms. Rushforth brings a wealth of legal and leadership experience to the aptihealth team, particularly in the corporate, health tech, and data-driven software spaces," said Dan Pickett, CEO of aptihealth. "Elizabeth is a proven leader and will be a strong addition to the aptihealth team. She is joining us at a critical time following our recent $50 million series B announcement and our rapid expansion. She will be instrumental in our continued growth, as we deliver behavioral health services to more health providers, systems, and partners to reach more patients in need of care."

"I am excited to be working with aptihealth's leadership team, which continues to scale their transformative, outcomes-based behavioral healthcare platform to deliver care to even more patients," said Rushforth. "The comprehensive tech-driven healthcare model that aptihealth has developed is a seamless experience, and effective for both providers and healthcare systems, as well as the patients served. I look forward to participating in the company's continued growth and supporting the already high patient outcomes aptihealth is delivering across our communities."

Rushforth's experience spans a breadth of areas that are key to navigating the industry's complex legal and regulatory requirements and establishing frameworks for growth, this includes securities law, regulatory compliance, corporate governance, financial market transactions, transactional and employment law, as well as litigation. She has held a number of senior positions with fast-growing, technology-driven companies, and joins aptihealth from COTA. Prior to COTA, she served as EVP & Chief Legal Officer of Sungevity, Inc. and, prior to that, she served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at MedeAnalytics, Inc.

A native of Oregon and California, Ms. Rushforth received her BS in Hospitality Management from California State Polytechnic University-Pomona in 1990. She went on to graduate in 1996 with a Doctor of Law Degree from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law.

About aptihealth

aptihealth is the first tech-driven behavioral health provider built to transform higher acuity care. Its platform provides population-precise programs that connect medical providers, behavioral health specialists, behavioral health prescribers, and patients with its proprietary screening, assessment, and treatment management protocols. aptihealth's digital platform provides a seamless and effective approach to virtual, intelligent, and comprehensive care that helps patients get better faster. Learn more at: www.aptihealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE aptihealth