Axioma Risk recognized as best buy-side risk management solution by Risk.net for second consecutive year

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk.net, a leading global risk management publication, has named Qontigo's Axioma Risk™ the best buy-side market risk management solution. Axioma Risk, a cloud-based, investment risk system for equities, fixed income, multi-asset class and alternatives, enables buy-side investment firms to identify, measure and consistently communicate risk across Portfolio Management, Risk Management, Performance Attribution, and Client Services functions. This is the fourth time in the last five years that Axioma Risk has received this accolade.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a leader in buy-side technology, but we're certainly not resting on our laurels. A large part of our success is thanks to our clients and the way we have come together to make Axioma Risk a leading platform for incisive and flexible risk analytics year-on-year. We continue to invest in enhancing this solution in line with client priorities. Our focus remains on delivering breakthrough models and data combined with our innovative cloud computing infrastructure, and this is what we believe sets us apart," said Ping Jiang, Global Head of Analytics Solutions, Qontigo.

In the last year, Qontigo has significantly expanded its Axioma equity risk model suite to include a new trading model, worldwide and North America linked models and a macroeconomic projection model. Qontigo also continues to enhance its granular and factor-based fixed income models which are powered by a proprietary curve construction methodology. All are available within Axioma Risk for risk decomposition, scenario analysis, stress testing, and performance attribution.

About Qontigo — Optimizing Impact™

Qontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, asset owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors worldwide.

Qontigo's solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients' processes.

Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo's global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong.

