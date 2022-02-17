Century Aluminum Cybersecurity Incursion; No Current Material Impact to Production

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 16, 2022, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) detected a cyber incursion affecting some of the servers supporting our global operations. The Company took immediate action by shutting down all impacted information systems and activating the Company's internal response procedures and mobilizing both internal resources and third-party experts to address the situation as quickly as possible.

Currently, there has been no material impact to our production globally. We have switched to manual operations and procedures where necessary and we continue to operate safely.

We have restricted certain external information systems as we work to address the issue. We will provide additional updates as necessary.

