DIREXYON Technologies Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DIREXYON Technologies, a global leader in Asset Investment Planning (AIP) solutions, today announced it achieved compliance for the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. DIREXYON Technologies had its processes audited by a leading accounting firm to provide reasonable assurance that the company achieved its service commitments and system requirements, based on the trust services criteria relevant to security set forth in the AICPA's Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.

The SOC 2 Type II certification indicates DIREXYON Technologies successfully passed all stringent information security controls related to network performance monitoring and availability, site failover and security incident handling. It ensures the efficacy and processing integrity of proper monitoring and quality assurance procedures.

"This SOC 2 Type II certification comes right after our ISO9001:2015 quality management system certification in January 2022," stated Didem Cataloglu, CEO of DIREXYON Technologies. "With our 20 years of success, we wanted to officialize our commitment to the highest standard of information security. Particularly for our customers in highly regulated industries, SOC 2 compliance is critical. It represents the summum of our maturity as an operationally effective and security-conscious company."

The compliance marks DIREXYON Technologies' commitment to continual improvement in all its processes and customer-centric focus in guaranteeing data security and confidentiality. Internally, SOC 2 ensures best practices in employee controls and training, IT systems, and vendor management.

About DIREXYON Technologies

DIREXYON Technologies (Montreal, Canada) is a Canadian high-tech company founded in 2001, specialized in advanced financial modeling tools for asset-intensive industry sectors such as electric, gas and water utilities, municipalities, transportation, etc. Our customer base spans North America, Europe, and Africa. https://www.direxyon.com/

