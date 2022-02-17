The Global Leader In Cannabis Media Is Hosting An Awards Ceremony: How To Apply To The Benzinga Cannabis Awards

DETROIT, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial news and data company recently acquired at a $300 million valuation, announced today that it is launching the Benzinga Cannabis Awards this September, during its 15th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in California.

The Benzinga Cannabis Awards will celebrate new, creative, innovative, and outstanding people, solutions, and companies in the cannabis industry. Interested parties can apply or nominate others following this link .

"Finding the best of the best in cannabis is no easy feat, but someone has to do it. So, we assembled a panel of high-level judges to help us determine who are the people and organizations driving the cannabis industry forward," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.

Key Details

Applications for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Awards open February 14th, 2022, and will be free thru February 21st, 2022.

After February 21st, there will be an application fee that will surge as the date of the awards gets closer. So make sure to apply early following this link !

Award Categories

Benzinga will award people and organizations in the following categories:

Leadership

Performance

Organizations

Why Attend The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Enjoy exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow at an event hosted by Benzinga. Hear directly from the executives of top-performing cannabis companies and get priceless insights from the world's leading cannabis investors, all in one place.

After 14 extremely successful editions in Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, New York and Miami, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is heading to the West Coast.

The September Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will include an expo floor to give more visibility to the brands that are shaping this space. In addition, attendees will enjoy private meeting areas, comfortable seating and premium food options.

"As one of the first major financial media companies to cover Cannabis, Benzinga is uniquely positioned to be able to shine the spotlight on those companies innovating and executing at the highest level. We're thrilled to honor those leaders and the industry they're building," said Patrick Lane, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga.

About The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, renowned for being the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, returns for another edition, recharged with an impressive list of speakers.

Check out the full lineup here .

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.

SOURCE Benzinga