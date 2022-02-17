Johnson Downie, LLC Announces Strategic Investment Partnership with Main Street Capital

Access to capital will enable attorney recruitment firm to mirror footprint of AM Law 100 clients in top U.S. and U.K. markets through growth and expansion strategies

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Downie, LLC (Johnson Downie), a leading provider of lateral partner placements to law firms across Texas, announced today a minority transaction with fellow Houston-based investment firm Main Street Capital Corporation (Main Street), a publicly traded business development corporation, to support growth capital financing and facilitate expansion.

"We are thrilled to have Main Street as our financial partner as we embark on our next stage of growth," said Clint Johnson, Founder and President of Johnson Downie. "As the industry continues to evolve at light speed, we look forward to helping many of the world's elite law firms build their most valuable asset base – their partners."

Johnson, along with the firm's management team, secured a combination of first-lien, senior secured term debt and a direct minority equity investment. The transaction will enable Johnson Downie to expedite their organic growth and aggressive acquisition strategy, which includes expansion to the Chicago, D.C., Los Angeles, London, New York and San Francisco markets.

"Main Street is excited about our partnership with the incredibly talented team at Johnson Downie," stated David Magdol, President and Chief Investment Officer of Main Street Capital. "We look forward to supporting the company's organic and inorganic growth initiatives as they continue to provide best in class recruitment services to the top law firms across the U.S."

Starting as a single market recruiter in Houston, Johnson Downie now boasts a recruiter team across its offices in Houston, Dallas and Austin and has the opportunity to grow into new markets outside of Texas in the near future. Top law firms primarily use Johnson Downie on a retained and exclusive basis to attract qualified partners to their existing offices and to open new offices in emerging markets. To learn more about the company visit: www.johnsondownie.com

About Johnson Downie, LLC

Founded in 2006 and based in Houston, Johnson Downie (https://www.johnsondownie.com/) specializes in retained partner-level attorney recruiting engagements and provides recruitment services to top law firms within the AM Law 100. Over the past decade, Johnson Downie has assisted with the launching of over 23 law firm offices and placed more than 700 law firm partners, becoming the largest partner level attorney recruitment firm in Texas.

About Main Street Capital Corporation

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

