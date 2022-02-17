Sartorius presents annual report for 2021

GÖTTINGEN, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The life science group Sartorius today has presented its 2021 Annual Report. Besides providing detailed information on its business performance, as well as on innovations, acquisitions and sustainability initiatives, the company also confirms its preliminary figures for fiscal 2021, which had already been published on January 27, 2022.
The company's outlook for fiscal 2022, updated on February 8, was also confirmed. Accordingly, Group sales revenue is expected to increase by about 15 percent to 19 percent. This includes an expected non-organic growth contribution from acquisitions of about 2 percentage points. The company's underlying EBITDA margin is forecasted to reach about 34 percent. All figures for the forecast are based on constant currencies.
Key performance indicators for the full year of 2021
Sartorius Group
Bioprocess Solutions
Lab Products & Services
In millions of. €,
2021
20201
Δ in %
Δ in %
2021
20201
Δ in %
Δ in %
2021
20201
Δ in %
Δ in %
Sales Revenue and Order Intake
Order intake
4,267.9
2,836.3
50.5
52.3
3,483.5
2,238.1
55.6
57.6
784.4
598.2
31.1
32.6
Sales revenue
3,449.2
2,335.7
47.7
49.3
2,727.0
1,782.6
53.0
54.7
722.2
553.0
30.6
32.0
• EMEA3
1,411.0
935.1
50.9
50.8
1,130.5
698.5
61.9
61.8
280.5
236.6
18.6
18.3
• Americas3
1,141.2
812.2
40.5
45.5
913.1
651.3
40.2
45.1
228.2
160.9
41.8
47.2
• Asia | Pacific3
897.0
588.4
52.5
52.3
683.5
432.9
57.9
57.7
213.5
155.5
37.3
37.3
Earnings
EBITDA4
1,175.0
692.2
69.7
986.3
575.9
71.3
188.8
116.3
62.3
EBITDA
34.1
29.6
36.2
32.3
26.1
21.0
Relevant net
553.4
299.3
84.9
Net profit6
318.9
210.1
51.8
Financial Data per Share
Earnings per ordinary
8.08
4.37
85.0
Earnings per preference
8.09
4.38
84.8
Employees
Total Number as of
13,832
10,637
1 The figures for the reporting period 2020 were restated due to the finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisitions of BIA Separations and WaterSep BioSeparations.
2 In constant currencies abbreviated as "cc"
3 Acc. to the customer's location
4 Relevant / underlying EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for extraordinary items
5 After non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary items and non-cash amortization, as well as based on the normalized financial result and the normalized tax rate
6 After non-controlling interest
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. This is a translation of the original German-language press release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German press release is the legally binding version.
Links
Annual report 2021
Current image files
Financial calendar
March 25, 2022
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
April 20, 2022
Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2022)
July 21, 2022
Publication of the first-half figures (January to June 2022)
October 19, 2022
Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2022)
A profile of Sartorius
The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2021, the company earned sales revenue of some 3.45 billion euros. At the end of 2021, nearly 14,000 people were employed at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.
Contact
Petra Kirchhoff
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
+49 (0)551.308.1686
petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com
