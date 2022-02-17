Tidelift Announces Upstream 2022: June Event Celebrating Open Source Developers and Maintainers

Live, one-day virtual event on June 7 brings together the application developers who use open source and the maintainers who create it. Call for presentations is now open.

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidelift, the premier provider of solutions for managing the open source software behind modern applications, today announced the date for Upstream 2022, an event for those who create and use open source software to build applications. This year, Upstream will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 and consist of more than 30 virtual sessions that attendees will be able to attend live or access following the event. Upstream is a free, one-day event that brings together developers, open source maintainers, and the extended network of people who care most about their work. The call for presentations is now open.

The successful first-year run of Upstream united thousands of people around a vision for how to make open source work better for everyone. Last year, speakers and panelists from AWS, Google, Red Hat, GitHub, Microsoft, and more shared in the celebration of open source with developers and maintainers covering all of the major application development ecosystems from JavaScript to Java, Python to Ruby.

"We were thrilled with the positive response to Upstream 2021," said Donald Fischer, co-founder and CEO of Tidelift. "We've already started curating an amazing program for this year and are eager to share more stories of the maintainers, developers, and open source advocates who are making open source work better for everyone."

This year, Aeva Black of the Azure Office of the CTO at Microsoft will be keynoting alongside Deb Bryant of Red Hat. Additional speakers will be announced soon.

"At Upstream this year, we plan to explore the concept of making open source even better than ever by answering the question, 'What do we owe each other?'" said Joshua Simmons, Tidelift ecosystem strategy lead and Upstream event chair. "And, 'How does that relate to the state of open source today when it comes to things like supply chain security?' At Upstream, attendees can learn how to establish a company culture that prioritizes contributing upstream to the projects they use alongside like-minded people who want to see open source and its maintainers thrive."

As part of this announcement, Tidelift has also issued a call for presentations, which closes on April 15, 2022. The theme for Upstream this year: what is our responsibility to each other? In particular, Tidelift is interested in receiving submissions from developers using open source to build interesting applications, open source maintainers who want to share more about their projects or passions, and community members who have thoughts on what it means to be a responsible open source ecosystem citizen.

Register for Upstream 2022 now at upstream.live.

Upstream is part of Maintainer Month, a month-long celebration of open source maintainers coordinated by GitHub. Learn more about Maintainer Month at https://github.com/github/maintainerweek.

About Upstream

Upstream is a virtual event for developers, open source maintainers, and the extended network of people who care about and support developers and open source maintainers. The event gives open source users an opportunity to come together with other like-minded people and find the best that open source has to offer, alongside the maintainers who bring it to life. Upstream is a celebration of open source, the developers who use it, and the maintainers who make it.

About Tidelift

Tidelift helps organizations effectively manage the open source behind modern applications. Through the Tidelift Subscription, the company delivers the tools, data, and strategies powering an inclusive and organization-wide approach to improving the health and security of the open source software supply chain. Tidelift enables organizations to move fast and stay safe when building applications with open source, so they can create more incredible software, even faster. https://tidelift.com/

