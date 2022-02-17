Tinx to Launch It's Me, Tinx Exclusively on SiriusXM platforms <span class="legendSpanClass">The popular advice expert, host and digital creator will debut a new podcast starting February 21, as well as weekly live call-in show on SiriusXM's Stars channel starting in March</span>

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that Tinx, the 'big sister' of TikTok, has signed an agreement to create a range of new audio content for SiriusXM and its platforms. Listen to the trailer HERE.

Tinx to Launch It's Me, Tinx Exclusively on SiriusXM platforms

Tinx, whose name is Christina Najjar, will launch a new podcast, It's Me, Tinx, via SiriusXM's Stitcher on February 21. Beginning in March, Tinx will also host a weekly radio show, It's Me, Tinx Live, on SiriusXM's Stars channel, where her millions of fans will be able to talk to her directly and live.

Known for her candor, Tinx will be bringing her quick wit and engaging voice to millions of listeners with her new show It's Me, Tinx. Since launching on TikTok and other social platforms, she has earned the affectionate title of "big sister" for her honest and empathetic approach to advice, while her satirical "Rich Mom" content has become a celebrated hallmark of her content.

Listeners can hear new episodes of the It's Me, Tinx podcast every Monday and Friday on Stitcher, the SXM App, Pandora, and all major podcast listening platforms. Beginning on March 16, the It's Me, Tinx Live radio show will air Wednesdays at 11:00 am ET on SiriusXM Stars via satellite (ch. 109) and on the SXM App and will be available to all audiences after its initial broadcast on SiriusXM.

The new show, an extension of what fans already have come to know and love about Tinx, will feature Tinx discussing her own life, offering her takes on pop culture and relationships, and giving recommendations and advice to listeners. Tinx's followers who love to ask for advice during her weekly "Ask Me Anything" will now be able to call in to her live weekly show and talk to Tinx in real time.

"One of the things I've come to value most is my relationship with my followers, who I wouldn't be here without. I'm so thrilled to bring them even more of the content they love while connecting with them on a deeper level," Tinx said of the show. "My ethos is that if there's a room full of women and someone has a problem, then someone else in that room is bound to have an answer — and this show will be a space for us all to discover and share those answers together. Grab yourself a Tinky Tequila and tune in, it's going to be a wild ride!"

"We are thrilled to bring Tinx and her humor, empathy, and insight to SiriusXM listeners for the first time," said Megan Liberman, SiriusXM's Senior Vice President of News, Talk, and Entertainment Programming. "From TikTok, where she starts trends and connects more than a million followers, to her regular Q&As on Instagram, Tinx is a phenomenon, a rare talent who can entertain, inform, and inspire a broad audience. We couldn't be more excited to bring her fun, fearless voice to audio."

Additionally, Tinx will be featured as a contributor on SiriusXM's TikTok Radio, which launched in August 2021 and spotlights top creators from the social media platforms. Listeners can hear an unpredictable journey through the musical world of TikTok where creators and personalities share trending sounds and the stories behind them, the next generation of rising stars and what the TikTok community is vibing to.

SXM Media, SiriusXM's combined sales organization, has exclusive global ad sales rights for It's Me, Tinx. Access for brands and marketers is only available through the advertising and sales arm of SiriusXM, Stitcher and Pandora.

SiriusXM is available to subscribers in their car, on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.

About Tinx:

Christina Najjar, popularly known as Tinx, is a digital creator and relationship & advice expert. Tinx's wit and candor have established her as a resounding voice for women, with her uniquely engaging and empathetic approach to content resonating with millions. From her satirical "Rich Mom" content and takes on pop culture, to her theories on sex, dating and relationships, and her honest reviews and recommendations of everything from food and restaurants to beauty, fashion and lifestyle products, Tinx possesses an effortless ability to capture the cultural zeitgeist. Described as "TikTok's Big Sister," Tinx has developed a devoted fanbase of those who come for her expert advice, often given with her famous mini mic in hand, and to have a great laugh at the same time.

Born in Washington D.C. and raised in London, Tinx currently resides in Los Angeles.

