Two San Antonio Industrial Properties Acquired by Houston's Welcome Group

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A pair of San Antonio industrial buildings have been acquired by Welcome Group, the second and third properties in the market purchased by the Houston-based single-tenant real estate developer specializing in manufacturing, lab, warehouse and distribution facilities.

Welcome Group (PRNewsfoto/Welcome Group) (PRNewswire)

The firm has acquired an 80,431 square-foot office/lab space on an 11.9-acre tract at 6203 Farinon Drive. The building is currently leased by KCI USA, Inc., a global advanced wound care company which develops innovative healing solutions for customers and patients. The building was built in 2004.

Welcome Group also acquired a 43,860 square-foot office/lab facility on a 4.5-acre tract at 6603 First Park Ten Boulevard. The property is located in a highly desirable infill location one mile from I-10, providing prompt easy access to Loops 410 and 1604. The building's first phase opened in 1987 and its second phase was completed in 1995.

"We're certainly keeping San Antonio at the top of our list for future property acquisitions," notes Welcome Wilson, Jr., president and CEO of Welcome Group.

Welcome Group now owns a diverse portfolio of more than 130 industrial properties spanning more than 6 million square feet. Tenants range from Fortune 500 companies to emerging entrepreneurial ventures in manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, warehouse and distribution, and other operations.

Financing for both acquisitions was provided by Frost Bank.

Welcome Group was represented in both transactions by Ryan Wasaff, senior vice president of Welcome Realty Advisors; Cole Bercher, associate at Welcome Group; and John Wilson of Welcome Group.

The seller of 6203 Farinon Drive was represented by John Taylor of JLL. The seller of 6603 First Park Ten Boulevard was represented by Luis Garza of Transwestern.

About Welcome Group

Welcome Group is a leader in the development and ownership of single-tenant industrial facilities for some of the world's most respected names in business and currently owns over 6 million square-feet in Texas and the southeast U.S. The company also offers build-to-suit and design-build services for interested firms and is actively seeking direct purchase and sale-leaseback opportunities throughout Texas and the southeast United States. For more information visit welcomegroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Welcome Group